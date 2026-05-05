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Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: All eyes on BJP's West Bengal CM pick, suspense in Tamil Nadu

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: The BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats, securing more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly elections and bringing an end to the TMC’s 15-year rule, while decisively shifting the state’s ideological and political centre of gravity.

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

After the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal to end the TMC's 15-year rule, the focus has now shifted to the party's chief ministerial pick, with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as the favourite following his giant-killing victory from Bhabanipur, once considered Mamata Banerjee's bastion.

Uncertainty surrounds government formation in Tamil Nadu despite a strong showing by debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. The party secured more than 100 seats but fell short of the majority mark, leaving attention focused on possible alliances and next steps. In West Bengal, following the BJP’s comfortable victory, the spotlight has shifted to who will be chosen as chief minister.

The BJP also recorded a strong win in Assam, while the Congress staged a comeback in Kerala.

The elections, held in April, delivered results that were partly expected and partly surprising. Vijay’s TVK was anticipated to make an impact in Tamil Nadu, but the scale of its performance exceeded expectations, becoming evident only in exit polls. The BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal was seen as a major upset, with Narendra Modi becoming the only sitting Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure such a win in the state. In Assam, however, the BJP’s performance was largely in line with expectations.

The assembly polls also saw two sitting chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, lose both their states and their seats in their respective legislative assemblies.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for all the latest updates on assembly elections and government formation in 5 states.

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026

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  • 8:29 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What's happening in Tamil Nadu despite TVK's spectacular performance

    For a state long shaped by towering leaders such as K Kamaraj, M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the rise of TVK is being viewed as a fresh disruption to a familiar two party political landscape.

    Now, with TVK emerging as a potential single largest force without a clear majority, attention turns to what lies ahead for Vijay and his political experiment.

    TVK founder Vijay had envisioned his political entry as a solo venture, with his father and former filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar earlier telling ANI that the actor turned politician was expected to chart an independent path.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Suvendu Adhikari emerges as favourite for West Bengal CM pick

    Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her home constituency of Bhabanipur on Monday, has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the assembly elections in the state, party functionaries said.

    The BJP won the West Bengal assembly polls for the first time, securing 206 of the state’s 293 seats where counting was held. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress won or was leading in 81 seats.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shashi Tharoor on assembly election results

    Reacting to the election results in four states and one Union Territory, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I think the party will have to do some very serious introspection, no doubt about it. We’ve said this before, and today we have a very good example of what worked right. If we can get it right in Kerala, what can we do to get it right elsewhere? That is a lesson the Congress party should learn."

  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Security heightened at Vijay's residence in Chennai

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a press conference at 4 pm today following the party’s defeat in West Bengal.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mamata Banerjee to hold PC today

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a press conference at 4 pm today following the party’s defeat in West Bengal.

     

  • 8:19 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TMC will be finished in 24 hours: Suvendu Adhikari after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur

    In a strongly worded post-election statement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who won the Nandigram seat by a margin of nearly 10,000 votes, credited his victory to the support of the Hindu community in the region.

    Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said his focus would now be on serving the Hindu population of Nandigram. He also launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, calling it a “corrupt, family oriented party with no ideology,” and predicted a swift political decline for the party. Read more

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