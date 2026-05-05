Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: All eyes on BJP's West Bengal CM pick, suspense in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

After the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal to end the TMC's 15-year rule, the focus has now shifted to the party's chief ministerial pick, with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as the favourite following his giant-killing victory from Bhabanipur, once considered Mamata Banerjee's bastion.

Uncertainty surrounds government formation in Tamil Nadu despite a strong showing by debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. The party secured more than 100 seats but fell short of the majority mark, leaving attention focused on possible alliances and next steps. In West Bengal, following the BJP’s comfortable victory, the spotlight has shifted to who will be chosen as chief minister.

The BJP also recorded a strong win in Assam, while the Congress staged a comeback in Kerala.

The elections, held in April, delivered results that were partly expected and partly surprising. Vijay’s TVK was anticipated to make an impact in Tamil Nadu, but the scale of its performance exceeded expectations, becoming evident only in exit polls. The BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal was seen as a major upset, with Narendra Modi becoming the only sitting Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure such a win in the state. In Assam, however, the BJP’s performance was largely in line with expectations.

The assembly polls also saw two sitting chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, lose both their states and their seats in their respective legislative assemblies.

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