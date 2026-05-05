'TMC will be destroyed in 24 hours': Suvendu Adhikari's stark warning after BJP sweeps West Bengal

Kolkata:

In a charged post-election statement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who secured the Nandigram seat with a margin of nearly 10,000 votes, attributed his win to the support of the Hindu community in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari asserted that his focus would now be on serving the Hindu population of Nandigram. He launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC, describing it as a “corrupt, family-oriented party with no ideology,” and went as far as to predict its rapid political decline.

“Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed,” he said.

The BJP leader also emphasized that his work moving forward would align with the promises laid out by the party’s central leadership. Referring to commitments made by Home Minister Amit Shah and reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adhikari pledged to implement the party’s manifesto and fulfill its guarantees on the ground.

Besides Nandigram, Adhikari registered victory in Bhabanipur as well, where he intruded Mamata Banerjee’s fortress by defeating her with a big margin of over 20,000 votes.

West Bengal Election result

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered a strong performance by winning 206 of the 294 seats in West Bengal. With this, the saffron party is set to form its first-ever government in the state, ending TMC’s 15-year rule.

The TMC managed to accumulate only 81 seats. The Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan party won two seats each.

The CPI(M) and AISF won one seat each.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the people of West Bengal for the historic mandate. Both leaders, alongside other top leaders of the BJP, reached party headquarters on Monday evening and greeted the party workers.

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, alleged foul play, saying the BJP ‘looted’ over 100 seats in the state. She also vowed to “bounce back”.

The decision on BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Bengal hasn’t yet been made.

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