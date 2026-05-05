Each vote matters: DMK's Periyakaruppan loses Tiruppattur seat to TVK by just one vote in Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai:

In a democracy, each vote counts and holds the power to overturn an election either way. Nobody understands this better than DMK's KR Periyakaruppan, a minister in the Tamil Nadu government, who lost the state election from the Tiruppattur seat to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate by just one vote.

Periyakaruppan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Co-operatives, was defeated by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy R, who secured victory by just 1 vote after the final count.

Defeat by the thinnest margin

Sethupathy polled 83,375 votes, while Periyakaruppan got 83,374 votes, thus making up the one-vote margin.

The razor-thin margin makes it one of the closest contests in recent electoral history, drawing comparisons to rare instances in which candidates have won or lost by just 1 vote.

The result has sparked intense political interest and underlined the importance of every vote in a closely contested democracy.

TVK's spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu

Counting for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu has now concluded, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the leading party in a decisive outcome.

TVK won 108 seats, placing it well ahead of its rivals and marking a major political breakthrough in the state. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam finished second with 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 47 seats.

The Indian National Congress won 5 seats, and the Pattali Makkal Katchi secured 4 seats, reflecting limited gains for smaller parties.

With results declared across all constituencies, the outcome signals a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics, with TVK set to play a central role in the formation of the next government.

How Vijay stood out among Dravidian leaders

Vijay steered away from the traditional Dravidian parties’ identity driven narratives that emphasise distinctions from the Hindi speaking heartland.

Instead, he positioned himself as a leader of the people, drawing support from across the voter base that had long backed these parties.

Among his key poll promises was the provision of 8 g of gold for marriage, with gold priced at around Rs 14,000 per gram for 22 carat.

His party manifesto also included commitments such as Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, 8 g of gold for marriage, and 6 free cooking gas cylinders per family annually.

The 51-year-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader made a strong impact in his electoral debut, establishing the contest as a direct fight between the TVK and the DMK.

Also read: How Vijay broke into the rigid Dravidian ideology to rise up as 'people's leader' in Tamil Nadu