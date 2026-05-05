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White House locked down briefly after shooting reported in vicinity, armed suspect shot at

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The incident comes days after another gunman was shot dead as he tried to break into the White House during the Correspondents' Dinner, which was being attended by President Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance among other dignataries.

Law enforcement on the scene of the shooting near White House
Law enforcement on the scene of the shooting near White House Image Source : AP
Washington:

An armed suspect was shot and injured by the US Secret Service following a shooting incident near the White House on Monday (local time), authorities have said, urging the public to stay away from the area as emergency teams responded.

In a post on X, the agency’s Office of Communications said, “US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. One individual was shot by law enforcement, their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.”

According to Fox News, the incident occurred just over 0.5 miles from the White House, near the Washington Monument, where Secret Service officers confronted the suspect.

Citing a federal source, the report said officers opened fire after the individual pulled out a gun.

At a press conference, Deputy Director Matt Quinn said a juvenile bystander was also injured. "My understanding is they observed a print," Quinn said.

“These are trained surveillance detection personnel who are out there every day looking for such signs, and they observed a visual print of a firearm,” he added.

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