Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President Murmu over issue of AAP MPs merger with BJP

New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi, escalating the political row triggered by the recent defection of several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs to the BJP. The meeting is scheduled for 12 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Mann is expected to press for action on what he calls a betrayal of public mandate.

Before leaving for Delhi, Mann described the President as the “guardian of India’s Constitution.” Moreover, Raghav Chadha also reached out to the President.

AAP suffers major setback in Rajya Sabha

On April 24, AAP faced a significant blow when seven out of its ten Rajya Sabha MPs resigned and merged with the BJP. Apart from Chadha, the leaders who switched sides include Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

The defecting MPs claimed that AAP had drifted away from its founding principles and core values. Notably, six of these seven MPs belong to Punjab, making the political impact even more significant for the state.

Mann asserts unity among party MLAs

Despite the setback, Mann projected confidence and unity within the party. He stated that all AAP MLAs remain firmly aligned with the leadership.

“Only I have been given time for the meeting,” Mann told reporters.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLAs and ministers gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence, holding placards such as “Punjab Mann De Naal” and “Punjab’s Traitors.” They later departed for Delhi in buses to show solidarity with Mann.

Mann has been seeking the President’s intervention to recall the MPs who defected. However, while he wanted a joint meeting with MLAs, only he was granted an appointment.

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak confirmed that party legislators would accompany Mann to Delhi and continue to push for action against the defectors. Mann also plans to carry a copy of the confidence motion passed by the Punjab Assembly on May 1.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has officially accepted the merger of the seven MPs with the BJP. This development has reduced AAP’s strength in the Upper House to just three members, marking a sharp decline for the party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

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