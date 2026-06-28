IND vs IRE Pitch Report: How will the surface at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast play for the 2nd T20I?

Belfast:

The stage is set for the second and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Ireland. The two sides will meet at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on June 28th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performances. It is worth noting that the first T20I of the series was won by Ireland.

In one of the most shocking results, Ireland managed to defeat the Indian team for the first time in their international cricket history. Registering a magnificent 34-run victory, the hosts took the lead in the series, and they would be approaching the upcoming T20I with confidence and would aim for yet another victory in hopes of clinching the series.

As for the Indian team, after losing the first T20I, the Men in Blue will have a lot to prove. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, India lost their first game, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the second game of the series. Furthermore, a lot of eyes will be set upon the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and whether or not the youngster will be making his senior debut for the Men in Blue. However, who would sit out to make way for the 15-year-old would also be a heavily asked question.

Civil Service Cricket Club pitch report:

The surface at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast is one that is heavily preferred by the bowlers. The grassy pitch helps the pacers in the early phases of the game, and the batters will need to stay patient in the early phases of the game and accelerate towards the back-end of the innings. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss could prove to be an optimal decision on such a surface.

Squads:

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna

Ireland Squad: Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

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