Government asks Telegram to remove pirated content; over 3,000 channels identified

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued a notice to messaging platform Telegram, asking it to remove pirated movies and OTT content from its platform. The move comes after complaints from streaming services, including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, alleging widespread copyright infringement.

Government sources revealed that a total of 3,142 Telegram channels were identified as distributing illegal content, including films and OTT shows, prompting action under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Strengthened rules for intermediaries

This notice follows the recent amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, made by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in October 2025.

The changes, which take effect from November 15, 2025, aim to make online platforms more accountable for unlawful content. Rule 3(1)(d) now requires intermediaries to remove illegal content in a transparent, proportionate, and accountable manner upon receiving notification from the government or a court.

The amendments also include safeguards to ensure senior-level responsibility, clear identification of unlawful material, and periodic review of government directions.

OTT platforms push for action

Streaming platforms have increasingly complained about piracy, which they say affects revenue and content creators’ rights. The notice from the MIB signals the government’s intention to crack down on illegal content distribution and hold platforms responsible for timely removal of such material.

Review by MeitY found the need for stricter measures to enhance online safety, security, and accountability for intermediaries, including social media and messaging platforms. Telegram is expected to comply with the notice by removing pirated content from the identified channels.