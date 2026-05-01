Delhi Capitals register their highest successful chase to beat RR in IPL 2026; Rahul, Nissanka, Starc shine

Jaipur:

The fans in Jaipur enjoyed a high-scoring affair on Friday, May 1, as Rajasthan Royals hosted Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Even though the home fans returned disappointed, the game in itself lived up to its billing with some stunning batting performances. Leading up to the game, the focus is on the prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and how he will tackle the wrath of Mitchell Starc. However, that contest is set for some other day, as the 15-year-old departed cheaply to Kyle Jamieson.

Starc, on the other hand, who played his first game of the IPL 2026 season, proved his mettle, claiming a three-wicket haul. However, during his first and second spells, Riyan Parag stole the contest, with his blistering knock of 90 runs off 50 balls. The Assam-born had struggled to live up to his potential this season, but against Delhi, he defied odds and helped the home team dominate with the bat.

Dhurv Jurel supported him well for a while before departing for 42 runs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan needed a strong finish to end the innings well. That’s when Donovan Ferreira stepped up and changed the complexion of the game. He went berserk, scoring unbeaten 47 runs off only 14 balls and which helped Rajasthan post a healthy total of 225 runs on the board in the first innings. Starc, who had a good outing, proved costly in his final over, resulting in him finishing for 40 runs in his four overs.

What happened in the second innings?

KL Rahul and the returning Pathum Nissanka launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan in the second innings. The duo stitched a 110-run partnership and that set the tone for Delhi. The Sri Lanka international departed for 62 runs off 33 balls and after which, Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking. He made 75 runs off 40 and enjoyed valuable support from Nitish Rana, who scored 33 off 17.

After they departed in quick succession, the pressure fell on Delhi’s middle order but only for a brief period. Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma took over the charge and got the job done with five balls remaining. With that, Delhi also registered their highest successful chase in IPL history. Now, following a seven-wicket victory, the Axar Patel-led side remains in contention for the playoff spot.

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