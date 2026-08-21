Arjun Rampal marries Gabriella Demetriades, couple completes registration formalities in Goa

Goa:

Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal and his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades registered their marriage in Goa on Friday. The couple completed the formalities at the Sub-Registrar's office in Mapusa, North Goa, in the presence of close friends.

Sub-Registrar Suraj Vernekar confirmed to PTI that the marriage was registered under Goa's Uniform Civil Code. Demetriades is a South African national, while the couple currently lives in Succoro village near Panaji.

Couple arrives at registrar's office

According to PTI, Rampal and Demetriades arrived at the registrar's office at around 4 pm. The couple opted for casual attire for the registration ceremony. They had obtained special permission from the Assistant Public Prosecutor of the local court to waive the 15-day period required between the first and second signatures under the applicable law.

The marriage certificate will be handed over to the couple after 15 days, the official said.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' relationship

Rampal and Demetriades have been together for several years and are parents to two sons. The couple has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight while occasionally sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

The marriage registration marks a new chapter for the couple, who have been in a relationship for several years.