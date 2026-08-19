Netflix announces MiG-21 documentary The Last Salute after Operation Safed Sagar success; know release date

New Delhi:

Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar is winning praise from viewers and has remained on the streaming platform's Global Top 10 Non-English TV List for two consecutive weeks. This week, the six-episode series ranks No. 2. Following its success, Netflix has announced The Last Salute, a documentary centred on the MiG-21. As the MiG-21 played an important role in Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix is now taking the story further with its upcoming documentary, The Last Salute. Read on to know when it is releasing.

Netflix announces MiG-21 documentary The Last Salute

Sharing the first teaser of the documentary, Netflix India wrote, "Six decades in the skies. This is the MiG-21 story. Watch The Last Salute: A Love Letter To MiG-21, out 26 August, only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

Created by the same production team behind Operation Safed Sagar, the documentary explores the MiG-21's 62-year association with the Indian Air Force and the many pilots who flew the aircraft over the years.

When is Netflix's The Last Salute releasing?

Netflix's MiG-21 documentary The Last Salute will start streaming on the platform on August 26, 2026.

The Last Salute: Production details

The Last Salute is produced by Matchbox Shots and directed by Kushal Srivastava. The documentary features Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and several pilots who have flown the MiG-21 over the years. It sheds light on their experiences, untold stories and never-before-seen moments, offering a closer look at the fighter jet’s lasting legacy.

Speaking about the response to Operation Safed Sagar, Tanya Bami, Series Head, India, Netflix, said, "We are so excited and humbled by the love and adulation that the show is getting from across the country, the world and the armed forces. You know a story has connected with the audience when the conversations and recommendations are palpable. Ever since its launch, Operation Safed Sagar has taken over the internet with rave reviews about the storytelling, characters, the authentic world of the Indian Air Force and the depth of research from critics and audiences alike. When a project is made with genuine passion, it resonates extraordinarily with audiences. We’ve seen this across several of our titles this year, but Operation Safed Sagar stands out as the clearest example, its reception has been nothing short of a resounding success and we are extremely thankful to the audience for making this story their symbol of national pride this Independence Day. The show is making us all extremely proud as its hit the #2 spot on the Global Non- English list today! It’s incredibly rewarding to see a well-told, distinctly Indian story resonate so powerfully with audiences across the globe."

About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar tells the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron and its crucial role in the Indian Air Force's operations during the Kargil War. The series is currently streaming on Netflix and features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin in key roles.

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