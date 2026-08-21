Taapsee Pannu turns fierce mother in Gandhari, know when the Netflix thriller will stream

Taapsee Pannu is all set to turn into a fierce and determined mother in Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller Gandhari. The streaming giant announced the film on Friday, along with its release date and poster. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari reunites Netflix with Dhillon and Pannu following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Netflix thriller Gandhari explores just how far a mother can go to protect her child. The film brings together intense action, emotional drama and a gripping story of a mother's relentless search for her daughter. Read on to find out when you can stream the film.

Taapsee Pannu turns fierce mother in Gandhari, poster out

In the poster, Taapsee Pannu can be seen portraying a fierce woman at the centre. She is shown against a dark and intense backdrop, with the shadow of a goddess behind her, hinting at a story of revenge, struggle and protection. Four other characters are also positioned in the foreground around her. Sharing the poster, Netflix India wrote, "Sabki aankhon par se patti jald utregi. Gandhari aa rahi hai Watch Gandhari, out 3 Sept, on Netflix."

Gandhari: release date and cast

The upcoming action thriller Gandhari will start streaming on Netflix from September 3, 2026. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

What did the writer say about the film Gandhari?

Speaking about the film, writer and producer Kanika Dhillon said, "With Gandhari, we wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning. Reuniting with Taapsee once again has been incredibly special - there is a deep creative trust and understanding that we have built over the years, and watching her bring Bani to life with such commitment and intensity was truly rewarding. Collaborating with Devashish and an exceptional cast made this journey all the more fulfilling. Our partnership with Netflix has once again given us the opportunity to bring this story to life on the scale and canvas it deserves, and I’m incredibly excited for audiences to discover Gandhari on September 3."

Taapsee Pannu's work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's crime thriller Assi alongside Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hitesh Dahiya and Jatin Goswami. The film released in theatres on February 20 and arrived on the OTT platform Zee 5 on April 17, 2026.

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