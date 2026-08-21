Teen falls from Maharashtra cliff as father tries to rescue him; mother jumps after them, all three die

Mumbai:

The 18-year-old teenager stood on the edge of a hill in Maharashtra and prompted his parents and others to spend nearly three hours trying to persuade him to move to safety. However, he said he is going to jump and kept threatening the parents. The whole situation continued for some time; however, it ended in tragedy when the teen fell from the hill while his father was attempting to intervene. In the panic, the mother also jumped from the hill moments later, and all three family members died on the spot.

The whole incident started at around 10 am when the 18-year-old, a resident of the Devlai area, went to the edge of the hill and threatened to take his own life.

After nearly three hours, villagers and his mother tried to reason with him, and they requested that he think about his future and his parents, but he remained determined to take his own life. The boy's father, who was initially urging him from below the cliff, however, later climbed up the hill during the final 15-20 minutes.

As the boy continued to move near the edge, the father tried to talk to him into moving away from it, and at 1 pm, he attempted to grab his son, but the two lost their balance and fell from the hill. A few moments later, the panic-stricken mother also fell from the hill. Police officials who rushed to the spot tried to persuade the teenager to move away from the edge, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Deceased have been identified by police

The deceased have been identified as Murlidhar Chandgude (48), his wife Sangita, and their 18-year-old son Kunal, residents of the city's Zalta Phata area. Officials told news agency PTI that the tragic chain of events began around 10 am when Kunal trekked up the hill as he was upset following an argument with his parents over his demand for a new mobile phone.



Anxious about his safety, Murlidhar and Sangita followed him to the hilltop to reason with him and persuade him to return home. As the situation unfolded, local villagers, police personnel, and fire brigade officials gathered at the spot to assist in the rescue operation. The news agency also reported that fire service personnel tried to spread a safety net at the base of the hill, but Kunal kept shifting his position along the cliff edge, foiling their attempts.

Standoff took a turn around 1 pm

The standoff took a turn around 1 pm when Murlidhar stepped closer to console his son, but Kunal lept from the steep hill, and the former made a desperate grab to save him, causing both to lose their control and fall from the hilltop. Witnessing her husband and son plunge to their deaths, a grief-stricken Sangita jumped from the hill moments later, an official said. The bodies were recovered by the police and were sent for further formalities, he added.

(Reported by Dev Rajale and with inputs from PTI)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)