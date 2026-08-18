OTT releases this week include Jana Nayagan, Welcome to the Jungle, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam and more

New Delhi:

If you prefer watching films and series from the comfort of your home, this week brings several new titles to OTT platforms. From Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle to the romantic drama Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, here are the films and series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming platforms between August 17 and August 23.

Lanterns

Inspired by the famous DC Comics Green Lantern story, Lanterns is a superhero drama. It follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they team up to investigate a murder on Earth. As their investigation progresses, they uncover a massive conspiracy involving Manhunters, ancient shapeshifting killer robots that have infiltrated Earth. The series premiered on Jio Hotstar on August 17.

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter is a sports documentary that explores the life, career and mindset of tennis star Novak Djokovic. Combining archival footage with personal interviews featuring Novak, his wife Jelena, and tennis legends such as Rafael Nadal, the documentary reveals the mental pressure and sacrifices behind his historic success. It will stream on Prime Video from August 20.

Blood Sacrifice

This five-part Swedish crime thriller revolves around Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro), a determined detective based in Stockholm. To catch a killer who has brutally murdered two police officers, he reluctantly teams up with his estranged father, Alfred (Peter Andersson), a brilliant but retired detective. The two must try to mend their strained relationship while hunting down the killer. Blood Sacrifice will stream on Netflix from August 20.

Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy-drama was released in theatres on June 26 and is now set to make its OTT debut. Featuring a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and Raveena Tandon, Welcome to the Jungle will stream on Jio Hotstar on August 21.

Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23 after a long wait. Following its theatrical run, the film is now set to arrive on OTT. The action drama will be released on ZEE5 on August 21.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

In Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, social media influencer Pavi (Saanvi Meghana) refuses to leave her ancestral home after marriage. Instead, her husband, Alan, moves in with her, sparking a humorous series of cultural clashes and family upheavals, especially as she faces numerous challenges from her strict mother-in-law (Radhika Sarathkumar). The film is set to release on Netflix on August 21.

Chennai Love Story

The Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story was released in theatres on July 24. The story revolves around Nivedita (Sri Gouri Priya), an IT professional who falls into depression after her fiancé abandons her on their wedding day. After moving to Chennai, she reluctantly shares a flat with Steven (Kiran Abbavaram). He is an optimistic orphan who aspires to be a filmmaker. He helps Nivedita overcome her trauma and find love again, but a major twist alters the course of their lives. The film will stream on Sony LIV on August 21.

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