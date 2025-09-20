iPhone 16 Pro Max gets huge price cut of Rs 19000 on Vijay Sales: Check new price Vijay Sales has dropped the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max from Rs 1,44,900 to Rs 1,29,000, along with an additional Rs 7,500 HSBC bank offer, giving buyers savings of over Rs 23,000.

New Delhi:

Apple’s flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max, which was launched last year (in 2024), has received a record-breaking price cut in India, making it one of the most attractive premium handsets available currently. The discount is available through Vijay Sales, which is offering a direct price drop along with additional bank offers for EMI payments.

New price and discount details

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB storage) was originally priced at Rs 1,84,900 in India. Vijay Sales is now selling the same handset for Rs 1,72,500, offering a straight discount of Rs 12,400 (7 per cent). On top of this, customers paying through HSBC Bank credit card EMI can avail an extra Rs 7,500 discount, pushing the total savings to over Rs 19,000.

(Image Source : VIJAY SALES)iPhone 16 Pro Max gets huge price cut of Rs 19000 on Vijay Sales

This deal is currently live on Vijay Sales’ official website and is expected to attract buyers who were waiting for a price drop on Apple’s top-end model.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Key features

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple’s largest and most powerful iPhone to date.

Display : 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 2868 x 1320 resolution, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and HDR support.

: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 2868 x 1320 resolution, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and HDR support. Processor : Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

: Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. RAM and internal storage : It comes with 8GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

: It comes with 8GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Cameras : It comes with a triple rear setup (48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom). Features include Night Mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 5. The front has a 12MP selfie camera.

: It comes with a triple rear setup (48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom). Battery : It is backed by a 4,685 mAh battery supporting fast USB-C charging, offering up to 20 hours of video playback.

: It is backed by a 4,685 mAh battery supporting fast USB-C charging, offering up to 20 hours of video playback. Design : Built with a titanium body, IP68 water/dust resistance, weighing 227g.

: Built with a titanium body, IP68 water/dust resistance, weighing 227g. Software and connectivity: Runs on iOS 18, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Dynamic Island.

A important deal for its iPhone Pro Max models

Apple iPhones, especially the Pro Max models, rarely get such heavy discounts. A saving of Rs 23,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max makes it a golden opportunity for those planning to upgrade. With premium features, cutting-edge performance, and strong resale value, this deal is likely to sell out fast.