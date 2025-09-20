Flipkart to deliver iPhone 17 in just 10 minutes during Big Billion Days Sale Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 revealed that buyers will be able to order smartphones, including the newly launched iPhone 17 series, and get them delivered to their homes within 10 minutes by using Flipkart Minutes service.

New Delhi:

Flipkart has announced 10-minute smartphone delivery during its Big Billion Days Sale 2025, including the latest iPhone 17 series and popular models like the Samsung Galaxy S24. The service will be available in select cities, alongside heavy discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank deals. Starting September 23 (with early access on September 22 for Plus and Black users), this festive season sale promises to be India’s biggest smartphone shopping event.

This marks the first time in India that premium smartphones will be delivered as fast as groceries, making it a major highlight of the upcoming festive sale.

iPhone 17 delivery in 10 minutes

The iPhone 17 series, which went on sale in India on September 19, has attracted massive crowds at Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. While buyers queued for hours outside Apple outlets, Flipkart has simplified the process with its 10-minute delivery promise.

Through Flipkart Minutes, customers in select cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, can get their iPhone 17 delivered within minutes, 24/7 during the sale. The service will also be available for other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, and Vivo T4x 5G.

Exclusive access for Flipkart Plus and Black members

The Big Billion Days Sale 2025 officially begins on September 23, but Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will get early access on September 22. This means premium members can grab the 10-minute delivery offer and exclusive discounts before anyone else.

Biggest discounts on smartphones: Limited-period offer

Flipkart confirmed that several smartphones will be offered at their lowest-ever prices. The deals include:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 FE

Oppo K13x and Realme P4

Poco F7, Vivo T4x 5G, and Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

In addition to phones, Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Fit 3, Redmi Move wearables, digital cameras, and accessories will also be available with 10-minute delivery.

Bank offers and exchange deals

To make the sale more attractive, Flipkart is offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and instant exchange offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances. These deals will help users upgrade to premium devices at more affordable prices.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is expected to run until Diwali, although the company has not yet disclosed the official end date.