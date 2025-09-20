Google allows users to share custom Gemini AI Assistants called Gems: All you need to know Google has upgraded its Gemini AI with a new sharing feature called Gems. Users can now share their customised AI assistants with others, set permissions and collaborate more easily. The update, available to all users worldwide, extends Gemini’s usefulness beyond personal tasks to work and everyday.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the leading names in the tech world, has rolled out a major update to its Gemini AI platform. The tech giant has given users the ability to share customised AI assistants, which have been named 'Gems'. This newly added feature will make it easier for people to collaborate by distributing personalised chatbots with others.

What are Gemini Gems?

Gems were introduced last year as part of the Gemini Advanced subscription plan. They allow users to create AI helpers tailored to specific tasks using custom instructions. Google also provided pre-made Gems, such as:

Learning coach

Brainstorming partner

Career guide

Writing editor

Coding assistant

Share Gems like Google Drive files

Until now, Gems were only private to the creator. With this new update, users will be able to share their Gems with friends, family, or colleagues just like files on Google Drive. They can also set permissions to decide who can view, use, or edit them.

This feature is designed to save time and reduce duplication, especially in workplaces where multiple people might create similar assistants. Everyday users can also benefit by sharing meal planners, travel itineraries, or writing tools.

Available to all users worldwide

Earlier, Gems were restricted to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. But now, Google has made them available to all users across more than 150 countries, along with support for file uploads.

This expansion follows Google’s March announcement that it would bring Gems beyond paid tiers, aiming to make AI collaboration simpler and more accessible.

With this new update, Google is making Gemini more collaborative and user-friendly. By allowing users to share Gems just like Google Drive files, the company has opened up endless possibilities — from simplifying office teamwork to enhancing personal tasks like trip planning or learning. As Gemini continues to evolve, shared Gems could soon become an everyday tool for both productivity and creativity.