iPhone 17 launch chaos in India: Long queues, overnight waits, and scuffles at Apple stores Apple iPhone 17 series sparked massive excitement, with buyers queuing overnight at Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Chaos broke out at Mumbai’s BKC store as scuffles erupted in the crowd.

New Delhi:

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today, and the craze was nothing short of extraordinary. All four Apple Stores in the country- New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune — opened at 8 a.m., but eager buyers had already lined up hours before.

With starting prices at Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 series has already become one of the most talked-about launches of 2025 in India.

Scuffles break out at Mumbai’s BKC Apple Store

The most chaotic scenes came from the Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC Jio Centre, where videos showed customers fighting in the queue. Some were seen throwing punches while security guards blew whistles in an attempt to control the crowd.

Shoppers alleged that people were cutting lines while security staff failed to manage the situation. A disappointed buyer, Mohan Yadav, told ANI:

“I have been waiting since morning, but people are breaking lines. Security is not taking responsibility. Genuine customers are suffering.”

Officials eventually intervened and removed the troublemakers from the crowd.

Long queues in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune

The craze was not just limited to Mumbai. At the New Delhi Apple Store in Select Citywalk Mall, the queue stretched across two floors. Some buyers had camped overnight since 1 a.m. to be among the first to grab the new iPhone.

Shoppers from Punjab and nearby states also travelled to Delhi for the launch, with some even calling in sick at work just to be present at the sale. Similar excitement was witnessed in Apple Stores in Bengaluru and Pune.

iPhone 17 series: Price in India for all variants

Apple has launched four models in India under the new series:

iPhone 17 at Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 Air at Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900

Despite the premium prices, demand remains sky-high. Analysts believe the iPhone 17 series will be another major success for Apple in India.