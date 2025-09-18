Nothing OS 4.0 Beta based on Android 16 rolling out soon: What will change in Phone? The upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 update based on Android 16 is bringing a fresh design, smarter multitasking tools, better camera features, and enhanced AI controls. While Nothing Phone 1 users will miss out on the latest rollout, though.

New Delhi:

Nothing, one of the leading names in the smartphone market with quality, unique design and affordability, has officially announced that the Open Beta program for Nothing OS 4.0- which will be rolled out soon. The update, which is based on Android 16 operating system, will first be available for select users as part of the beta program from the company. The tech company, based in the UK had already started a Closed Beta on the Nothing Phone 3 last month and confirmed that the Android 16 rollout will begin in September. With this latest teaser, Nothing appears to be on track.

What’s new in Nothing OS 4.0

The new update of the OS claims to deliver sharper and more thoughtful design changes across the interface. Some of the key updates further include:

Refined design: Reimagined lock screen clocks, a cleaner Quick Settings layout, pill-shaped toggles, and a new widget for to-do lists. Extra dark mode: A deeper, smarter dark theme designed to reduce eye strain and save battery. Pop-up view: Support for two floating app icons for faster task switching and smoother multitasking. App optimisation: Faster app startup and smoother performance for better responsiveness. Photography boost: New camera presets, intuitive layouts, and enhanced Gallery app controls. AI under control: Dashboard and AI status hints with better privacy management. General improvements: Faster lock screen and always-on display, stronger Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, clearer brightness controls, and quicker access to Bluetooth recording.

Eligible smartphones for Nothing OS 4.0

While Nothing Phone 1 will not receive the update as its cycle has ended, the following devices are eligible:

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Although those who are using the Phone 1 will miss on the latest update, but the other devices will be able to get all the new feature to experience soon.