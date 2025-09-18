Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with built-in display and Gesture Control Band to launch on September 30 At Meta Connect 2025, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the Meta Ray-Ban Display, a new consumer-ready pair of smart glasses equipped with a small display in the right lens. Unlike last year’s Orion demo, which was just a prototype, this device will be available for purchase from Sep 30.

Meta has unveiled its latest innovation, the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, at the annual Meta Connect 2025 event. Priced at USD 799 (approximately Rs 66,500), the latest smart glasses come equipped with a built-in display for apps, directions, alerts and translations. The new Meta Neural Band wristband is controlling it, and these glasses mark Meta’s biggest push into wearable AI-powered hardware, aiming to compete with Google and Apple in the global smart glasses race.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses: Features and capabilities

The Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses build upon the popularity of Meta’s earlier Ray-Ban models. Key features include:

Built-in display: Shows apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

Live directions and translations: Navigate streets or understand foreign languages in real time.

AI assistant: On-board AI helps with quick tasks.

Camera, Speakers & Microphones: For recording, listening, and calling.

The glasses are cloud-connected, allowing direct access to the internet and social media platforms from the lens.

(Image Source : META)Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta Neural Band with gesture-based control

The smart glasses further come with a Meta Neural Band, a sleek wristband that works like a controller. It uses electromyography (EMG) technology to detect signals from the brain to the hand, allowing users to navigate apps with subtle hand gestures. The band is water-resistant, has an 18-hour battery life, and looks similar to a screenless Fitbit.

Competition and market impact

While Meta’s new glasses are less advanced than the futuristic Orion AR glasses it teased last year, they represent the company’s first major commercial step in smart eyewear. Industry experts believe Meta is racing against Google and Apple, who are also preparing their own smart glasses with deeper ecosystem integration.

For Indian users, this launch highlights how AI-powered wearable devices could soon transform everyday activities like shopping, navigation, and social media use. With global shipments expected to rise, India is likely to see growing interest in next-gen wearable like the Meta Ray-Ban Display.