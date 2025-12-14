Shooting at Brown University amid final exams kills two, active shooter alert issued The seven-storey facility, home to the engineering school and physics department, contains more than 100 laboratories along with numerous classrooms and offices.

A gunman opened fire at Brown University on Saturday near the School of Engineering during final examinations. At least two people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack, which occurred close to the Barus & Holley building in Providence, Rhode Island.

Emergency alerts issued

Soon after the incident, the university sent out an active shooter alert, instructing students and staff to immediately take shelter. The warning urged people to lock doors, silence phones, and remain hidden until authorities declared the area safe.

In its initial emergency notification, Brown University indicated that a suspect had been taken into custody. That statement was later corrected, with officials clarifying that police were still searching for one or more suspects connected to the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies from across the region were deployed to the campus, while emergency medical teams treated victims at the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were on site and supporting local authorities. In a message posted on X, Patel said the agency would provide “all capabilities necessary” as the investigation continued.

“Please pray for all those involved,” Patel added, noting that more information would be shared as it became available.

Reacting to this US President Donald Trump said, "The Brown University police reversed their previous statement-The suspect is NOT in custody."