Gemini Nano Banana Trend for Durga Puja 2025: Create your AI-stylised festive look If you are looking forward to creating a new Durga Puja retro traditional look, then here are the prompts to create your personalised photographs, joining the trend of festivities.

As Durga Puja 2025 approaches, Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana feature is creating a festive buzz too, by creating real-like photos. The new set of prompts could be used by the users, which could allow the users to transform selfies into AI-stylised portraits with sarees, cultural backdrops, and cinematic effects- making it a perfect way to capture the spirit of the festival without a studio photoshoot.

Why Gemini Nano Banana is trending for Durga Puja?

Durga Puja is a festival of lights, colours and grand celebrations, especially for Bengalis. And Bengali culture is all about tradition, with sindoor, saree (red and white and bright colours, resembling goddess Durga’s look).

With Nano Banana, people can reimagine their festive look digitally. From retro sarees to cinematic portraits, it’s like having a wardrobe stylist and 4K image generator in your pocket.

How to create Durga Puja Images with Nano Banana?

Download the Gemini app

Sign in with your Google account.

Upload your photo: A casual selfie, a family picture or a festive moment.

Enter a prompt which is described as per the choice, or use a ready-made festive prompt.

Let Nano Banana generate your new stylised Durga Puja portrait.

Festive AI prompts you can try

Prompt 1: Cinematic Durga Puja look with red-gold saree, festive makeup, and pandal background with warm glowing lights.

Prompt 2: Retro ’90s look in an off-white saree with red border, windy background, and Durga idol for a vintage drama feel.

Prompt 3: 4K HD portrait in red-white saree with gold borders, subtle jewellery, and Puja-themed background.

Prompt 4: Girl in a white saree with a red border, holding a puja flower plate and background with Durga pandal.

Why do people love this trend of Nano Banana?

The best part of Nano Banana is its flexibility. It can change backdrops, adjust clothing, and add effects while keeping your real face intact. For many, it’s an easy way to create shareable festive portraits and celebrate Durga Puja 2025 in a modern digital way.

What is Gemini Nano Banana?

Google Gemini AI recently introduced Nano Banana, a fun and creative feature powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro. It transforms ordinary photos into figurine-like stylised portraits, combining art, culture, and tech. With sarees trending in both fashion stores and social media, Nano Banana adds a digital twist to traditional Durga Puja dressing.