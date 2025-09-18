Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale: Major discount on iPhone 15, Samsung S24 Ultra, OnePlus, laptops This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest festive sales in India, giving shoppers a chance to upgrade their tech at unbeatable prices.

New Delhi:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to start from September 23 with 24-hour early access for Prime members, which will begin from September 22. Shoppers could grab huge discounts on the latest smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones, audio systems, and accessories. From the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 to budget-friendly Redmi and realme smartphones, plus premium laptops from HP and ASUS, the sale offers something for every shopper.

Extra savings are available via SBI Bank cards and Amazon Pay offers, making festive shopping more rewarding.

Sale dates and early access for Prime members

Prime members will be getting early access, ahead of the official sale, which will go live on September 23. 24-hour early access on September 22 will allow customers to get their hands on the best offers before the stock gets out once the official sale goes live for everyone.

The sale will give exclusive offers, and Prime customers can enjoy faster delivery and unlimited 5 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card purchases.

Biggest offers on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G : Starting at Rs 71,999 with No Cost EMI up to 9 months.

: Starting at Rs 71,999 with No Cost EMI up to 9 months. iPhone 15 : Starting at Rs 45,249 with Rs 1,750 instant bank discount.

: Starting at Rs 45,249 with Rs 1,750 instant bank discount. OnePlus 13R : Available at Rs 35,999 with Rs 2,000 discount and 6-month No Cost EMI.

: Available at Rs 35,999 with Rs 2,000 discount and 6-month No Cost EMI. iQOO Neo 10R 5G : Priced at Rs 23,999 with Rs 3,000 coupon discount.

: Priced at Rs 23,999 with Rs 3,000 coupon discount. Redmi A4 5G : Entry-level 5G phone starting at just Rs 7,499.

: Entry-level 5G phone starting at just Rs 7,499. realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G : Stylish performer at Rs 9,999 with coupon discount.

: Stylish performer at Rs 9,999 with coupon discount. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G : Feature-packed smartphone at Rs 13,999.

: Feature-packed smartphone at Rs 13,999. OnePlus Nord CE5 : Starting at Rs 21,749 with instant bank discount.

: Starting at Rs 21,749 with instant bank discount. iQOO Z10R : High-performance phone at Rs 17,499 with bank discount.

: High-performance phone at Rs 17,499 with bank discount. Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition: 108MP camera phone starting at Rs 11,199.

Best deals on mobile accessories and audio

OnePlus Buds 4 : Rs 4,769 with EMI option up to 9 months.

: Rs 4,769 with EMI option up to 9 months. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro : Rs 10,999 with EMI option up to 12 months.

: Rs 10,999 with EMI option up to 12 months. boAt Airdopes 311 : Just Rs 895 with 50 hours of playback.

: Just Rs 895 with 50 hours of playback. Noise Buds N1 : Affordable at Rs 799 with ENC and Instacharge.

: Affordable at Rs 799 with ENC and Instacharge. boAt Airdopes 121 Pro Plus : Long 100-hour playback at Rs 1,099.

: Long 100-hour playback at Rs 1,099. Accessories: Starting from just Rs 99 (condition applied) for chargers, cables, covers, and more.

Top offers on laptops, tablets and gadgets

HP 15 Ryzen 7 Laptop : Rs 58,990.

: Rs 58,990. HP Victus Gaming Laptop : Rs 99,990 with an i7 processor.

: Rs 99,990 with an i7 processor. ASUS TUF A16 Laptop : Rs 87,990 with fast charging and 144Hz refresh rate.

: Rs 87,990 with fast charging and 144Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Rs 26,999 with S Pen.

FE: Rs 26,999 with S Pen. Redmi Pad 2 : Rs 13,999 with a 2.5K display.

: Rs 13,999 with a 2.5K display. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic : Rs 15,999.

: Rs 15,999. Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Camera : Rs 196,990.

: Rs 196,990. Apple Pencil Pro : Rs 10,399.

: Rs 10,399. boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 Soundbar: Rs 11,999 with Dolby Audio.

Extra savings with SBI Bank and Amazon Pay