Gemini Nano Banana AI prompts to transform you into a mug, a doll or a video game character Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI is making waves online with its creative photo transformations. With simple prompts, users can turn themselves into book cover characters, dolls, murals, mugs, or even retro video game avatars.

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, popularly known as Nano Banana AI, has gone viral on social media thanks to its creative image transformations. From giving selfies a retro saree look to making 3D figurines, this tool has quickly become one of the biggest AI trends of 2025. Now, Google has shared five ready-made prompts that users can try in Nano Banana to give their profile pictures a unique twist.

Why Indians love the Nano Banana trend

With festivals like Durga Puja and Diwali around the corner, Nano Banana gives people a fun way to style their profile pictures without expensive photo shoots. From saree-themed portraits to quirky doll-like images, this trend is set to dominate social media feeds in India.

What makes Gemini Nano Banana AI special?

Nano Banana is Google’s latest AI image editing and generation tool built into the Gemini app. Unlike traditional photo-editing software, it can perform complex edits while keeping your face, expressions, and style intact. All you need to do is upload a picture and enter a prompt, and Nano Banana will generate a fresh, creative version of your image.

5 Google-approved prompts to try

Paperback Bestseller Cover

Prompt: “Turn me into the cover character on a worn, paperback best seller.”

90s Video Game Character

Prompt: “Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”

(Alternative for better results: “Transform this photo into a 90s-style racing video game character, pixel art style, driving a red race car, same outfit, retro HUD.”)

Ceramic Mug Version

Prompt: “Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.”

Graffiti Mural

Prompt: “Turn me into a huge, graffiti mural on the side of a building.”

Amigurumi Doll

Prompt: “Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”

(Alternative: “Create a minimalist amigurumi version of me, sitting on a shelf, soft colours.”)

How to use Nano Banana AI for first-time users?