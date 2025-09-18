iOS 26 update on iPhone causes faster battery draining? Apple explains why The new iOS 26 update has caused faster battery drain for many iPhone users in India and worldwide. Apple has clarified that the issue is temporary and normal after major updates, as the system takes time to stabilise.

New Delhi:

Apple has recently rolled out the latest iOS 26 update for iPhone users, and since then, many users have been facing battery trouble. While the new version brings several design updates and performance upgrades, many users have started complaining about faster battery draining after they installed the update.

The news surfaced when some iPhone owners reported that their devices dropped from 100 per cent to 79 per cent within an hour, while others said their phones were losing charge much quicker than before. These complaints have flooded social media and online forums soon after the update went live.

Apple’s official clarification

For the first time in such cases, Apple has officially addressed the issue through its support page. The company explained that whenever a major iOS update is released, it is normal for iPhones to experience temporary battery and thermal performance changes.

According to Apple, the new update requires time to reindex data and adjust to user activity, which puts extra load on the hardware. This extra strain naturally impacts the battery until the system stabilises. The company assured users that the issue is temporary and that performance will improve after a few days of usage.

Why iPhones lose battery after big updates

Apple highlighted that a major release like iOS 26 can initially cause:

Higher battery usage due to system reconfiguration

Increased heat (thermal performance changes)

Background processes running for optimisation

These processes are part of the update cycle and usually balance out with time.

What can users do?

Apple suggested users remain patient as the system adjusts. However, if you are not comfortable using your main device with these issues, you may choose to wait for the next minor iOS 26 update, which is expected to bring stability and fixes.

Additionally, iOS 26 introduces the new Liquid Glass design interface. For those who find it heavy on performance, Apple has provided the option to reduce its visual effects for smoother functioning.