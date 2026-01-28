Sanjay Raut calls Ajit Pawar's death 'black day for Maharashtra', says state lost its strongest leader Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Ajit Pawar's death marks a black day for Maharashtra and described him as the backbone of the state's politics and administration. He recalled Pawar's open-hearted nature, his grip on governance and his unmatched contributions to Baramati.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut described the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as a black day for the state's politics. He said they had been praying for Pawar, affectionately called Dada, to return safely. "Without Dada the political landscape of Maharashtra is incomplete. He had an open-hearted personality and every party worker admired him," Raut told the media.

Raut said a mountain of sorrow has crashed down on the state. He said Ajit Pawar had a firm grip on the administration and shared a deep connection with Baramati. He recalled that during the Thackeray-led cabinet, Ajit Pawar served as Deputy Chief Minister and was instrumental in shaping the cabinet.

'He was the backbone of the state'

Raut said Pawar was considered the backbone of Maharashtra and had made significant contributions to the education sector. He said Pawar had stepped into politics without depending on Sharad Pawar. Raut added that he never imagined Ajit Pawar's journey would end in such a manner. He recalled watching a television feature on Pawar's work and praised his exceptional ability to articulate ideas.

'What crisis has struck Maharashtra?'

Expressing deep anguish, Raut questioned what crisis had come upon Maharashtra that so many prominent leaders had passed away unexpectedly. He mentioned leaders like Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde and said Ajit Pawar had served a record five or six terms as Deputy Chief Minister. If Dada had become Chief Minister, the state would have gained one of its greatest leaders. "The entire Shiv Sena UBT family are deeply saddened and offers its heartfelt tributes," Raut added.

Baramati plane crash

It should be noted here that Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections when his plane crashed. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present. Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

