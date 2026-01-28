Ajit Pawar dies: Details of aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today, along with four other personnel, in a plane crash in Baramati. Here are the details of the aircraft Ajit Pawar was travelling in as he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune.

Baramati:

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today, along with four others, in a tragic plane crash in Baramati. The incident occurred when the plane was attempting to land. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. Here are all the details of the aircraft Ajit Pawar was travelling in:

Aircraft Type: Learjet 45XR

Type Code: LJ45

Aircraft registration: VT-SSK

Operator: VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd

Mode S - 80143D

Ajit Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel (1PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members (PIC + FO).

Pawar was headed to Baramati for a public rally

Ajit Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the upcoming Zilla Parishad Elections. His plane had taken off from Mumbai and was in the financial capital of the country on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Devendra Fadnavis.

