Ajit Pawar dies: Details of aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today, along with four others, in a tragic plane crash in Baramati. The incident occurred when the plane was attempting to land. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. Here are all the details of the aircraft Ajit Pawar was travelling in:
Aircraft Type: Learjet 45XR
Type Code: LJ45
Aircraft registration: VT-SSK
Operator: VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd
Mode S - 80143D
Ajit Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel (1PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members (PIC + FO).
Ajit Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the upcoming Zilla Parishad Elections. His plane had taken off from Mumbai and was in the financial capital of the country on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Devendra Fadnavis.
