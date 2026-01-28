Ajit Pawar's aircraft lost control at the time of landing. What we know so far Notably, Ajit Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area, officials said.

Crash reporting date: 28.01.2026

Operator: VSR

Aircraft type: Learjet 45

Aircraft registration: VT-SSK

Location: Baramati airport

Personnel on board: 05 including crew

Details: Aircraft crash landed at Baramati.

Sh. Ajit Pawar, Dy. CM, Maharashtra was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members.

As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.

