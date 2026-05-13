Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Aparna Yadav's husband, dies at 38 in Lucknow

Lucknow:

In a tragic development, Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party leader late Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday. He was 38 years old. As per the initial information, he was brought dead to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The news has sent shockwaves through political circles, as Prateek was well known due to his family's prominence in Uttar Pradesh's political arena.

According to reports, Prateek's body is currently undergoing a post-mortem examination. The actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is released. Reports also indicate that he was brought to the hospital around 6 am, but he had already died before reaching the facility. Recently, there were reports of tensions between Prateek and his wife Aparna Yadav.

Samajwadi Party expresses condolences

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has expressed condolences on Parteek Yadav's untimely demise. "The demise of Shri Prateek Yadav is extremely saddening. May the departed soul attain peace. Heartfelt tributes," the party wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the sudden demise of Prateek Yadav. Calling the news "extremely saddening," he offered his humble tributes and extended condolences to the bereaved family. CM Yogi said he prayed to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the grieving family to endure the profound loss, concluding his message with "Om Shanti".

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta, and the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. His wife, Aparna Yadav, is a BJP leader and currently serves as Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission. Unlike his brother Akhilesh, Prateek always stayed away from active politics. He was primarily involved in business and was known for his high-profile lifestyle. He often drew attention because of his collection of luxury cars, owning several high-end vehicles. Prateek and Aparna also have a daughter.

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