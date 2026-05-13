NEET 'Solver Gang' busted in Nalanda, MBBS student among 2 arrested with cash, forged admit cards

Nalanda (Bihar) :

Amid NEET paper leak case in Rajasthan, the Nalanda Police has busted an organised NEET 'solver gang' during a high-alert vehicle inspection conducted ahead of the now-cancelled NEET-UG examination 2026. Three individuals, including a second-year MBBS student, were apprehended after being found in possession of substantial cash, forged admit cards, and incriminating digital evidence.

Providing details on the operation, Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated on Tuesday that a heightened state of alertness was in effect across the entire district due to the scheduled NEET examination on May 3. During routine vehicle checks, police identified two suspicious vehicles and intercepted them for questioning.

A subsequent search of vehicle led to recovery of currency notes

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of bundles of currency notes, which, upon questioning, the accused claimed amounted to Rs 2 lakh.

DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said, "Since the NEET examination was scheduled for the 3rd May, a heightened state of alertness was in effect across the entire district. Consequently, we were conducting vehicle checks. We identified two vehicles that appeared suspicious. We stopped the vehicles and proceeded to question the occupants. One individual identified himself as a second-year MBBS student. Upon searching the vehicle, we discovered bundles of currency notes. When questioned about the money, he claimed it amounted to Rs 2 lakh. We took him along with the vehicle to the police station. There were a total of three individuals; all three were taken into custody at the station."

Three individuals present in the vehicles were taken into custody

The DSP further mentioned that all three individuals present in the vehicles were taken into custody. During a forensic examination of their mobile phones the following morning, officers discovered numerous admit cards for various examinations, including NEET, along with records of financial transactions and other pertinent details linked to the racket.

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