Australia announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad; Darcie Brown omitted for young left-arm seamer

New Delhi:

Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in England. Sophie Molineux, who took over the captaincy after Alyssa Healy announced her retirement, will continue to lead the side. It will be her first assignment in a major tournament.

Meanwhile, Darcie Brown has been left out of the 15-member squad. The selectors have turned toward variety in their bowling resources, handing a place to teenage left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton, whose international experience remains limited, but her recent outings have encouraged the team management to back her. Australia will also take four frontline spin options to the tournament, with legspinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham joining Molineux and allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

Brown’s omission comes despite her role in Australia’s title-winning campaign at the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa, where she delivered key spells in both the semi-final and final. Since then, her opportunities became more limited during the 2024 edition in the UAE and her recent T20I outings this year did little to strengthen her case for selection. National selector Shawn Flegler explained that the conditions played a huge role in Australia omitting her.

“Darcie Brown was unlucky to miss out but the decision was based on the conditions we're expecting and the makeup of the side. With at least six right-arm pace options in the mix and raw pace expected to be less effective, we opted to go with Lucy Hamilton who offers something different as a left-arm quick,” Flegler said.

Hamilton only debuted internationally earlier this year during Australia’s Caribbean tour but quickly drew attention with her performances across formats, including a six-wicket haul on Test debut against India. Her inclusion gives Australia a left-arm pace option alongside a group featuring Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt.

Grace Harris returns, Beth Mooney only keeper

Power-hitter Grace Harris has also been recalled after missing the West Indies tour. Her recent domestic form, including a century in Queensland’s WNCL final triumph and contributions to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s WPL title run, strengthened her return bid.

Australia will travel with only one specialist wicketkeeper in the main squad, with Beth Mooney set to take the gloves following Healy’s retirement. Tahlia Wilson will accompany the squad as a travelling reserve.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

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