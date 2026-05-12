SRH bowled out for lowest IPL score as bowlers take GT to top of IPL 2026 points table

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans shot Sunrisers Hyderabad out for their lowest-ever Indian Premier League total, dismissing the 2016 champions for just 86 runs and winning the high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 82 runs. Fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar set things up for the Titans on what was a sluggish Ahmedabad pitch. The bowlers followed suit with disciplined bowling, which led to SRH's downfall. GT have now gone to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

SRH were never in the chase after they lost their openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, in successive overs. Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood in the first over, getting Head caught at short third, before Kagiso Rabada backed it up by cleaning Sharma in the next one. Ishan Kishan hit a couple of boundaries but was nicked behind off Rabada in the fourth over.

SRH's procession act

The procession act continued as the visitors lost Smaran Ravichandran to Rabada before Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna came into the act to clean up the middle and lower order. Prasidh nicked Salil Arora behind for Jos Buttler, before Holder got two in an over.

The West Indies all-rounder nailed what would have been the final nail in the coffin when he top-edged Heinrich Klaasen for Buttler to move to his left and take a good catch. He got Nitish Kumar Reddy caught near short third by Washington Sundar as the Sunrisers went 60/7 down. Holder was unstoppable as he got Shivang Kumar caught behind in the 13th over. Pat Cummins tried to put up some fight, hitting a four and a couple of sixes before Prasidh got him caught at third man. It was a matter of time before the final wicket fell. Rashid Khan came in for his first over in the 15th and got Praful Hinge stumped out to wrap the procession act.

It was SRH's lowest IPL total, ranking now below their 96-all out against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

Sudharsan, Sundar take GT to strong total

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar took the Titans for a strong total of 168/5. GT lost Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler early for five and seven. Nishant Sindhu made a brief impact with his 22 off 14 balls, but could not carry on for longer. Sundar came in, put up a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket. The partnership was the catalyst for GT reaching to an over-par total on this pitch. Sudharsan made 61 from 44 balls, while Sundar scored 50 from 33 deliveries.

GT have now gone to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. They are the first team to reach to 16 points, having taken 12 matches to get there. SRH stay on third with 14 points from 12 matches.

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