Why are GT wearing lavender jersey for their IPL 2026 clash against SRH in Ahmedabad?

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans are wearing a special lavender jersey as they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the battle for the playoffs getting as intense as it could ever be.

GT and SRH are both on 14 points from 11 matches, with the latter being second and the Titans standing in third. The winner will take the top spot on the points table and will move closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Why GT are wearing lavender jersey?

Meanwhile, the Titans are wearing a special lavender jersey for this clash to continue their fight against cancer. "For us, this game is about more than just cricket. As we prepare to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the TATA IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 12, we will once again take the field in our special lavender jerseys to support the fight against cancer," GT wrote in their preview for this game. This is the fourth consecutive season that the Titans will wear this special colour.

GT asked to bat first by SRH

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited GT to bat first. "We're going to have a bowl first. We've not played here before, so have a first look at it with the ball, and then whatever we need to chase, hopefully gets a little bit easier later on," Cummins said at the toss.

"(The influence of data suggesting that teams batting first have won more games on this pitch) A little bit. I mean, there are always different variables as well. I think there's been one or two blowout wins where they've bowled them out pretty cheaply in the first innings. Yeah, you look at it all. It's still a bit of a gut feel. No one can really read pitches perfectly. But this is a crucial game, and it's an intense time of the tournament," he added. SRH did not make a change.

Meanwhile, Gill stated that he also wanted to bowl, being unaware of the strong batting first record on this pitch. "We're gonna see about that. I'm not about stats. We were also looking to bowl first, looks like a better wicket compared to the last couple of matches," Gill said.

"(On GT’s superior record over SRH) I mean, we're going to see about that. You know, I'm not the one about stats and all these things, but we were also looking to bowl first. But this looks like a better wicket than we have had in the past couple of matches on this particular wicket," he added. GT also went with the same side.