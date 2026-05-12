MS Dhoni's ticket for Lucknow booked ahead of LSG clash; suspense on Hardik Pandya continues

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni might be on the flight to Lucknow as the Chennai Super Kings management has booked his ticket for the city ahead of the team's upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants. Dhoni has not played a single game this season and has hardly travelled with the team to their away venues.

The former CSK skipper is nursing a calf injury that he sustained in the build-up to the IPL 2026. As per the initial update from CSK, Dhoni was 'likely' to be out for the first two weeks. But the absence has continued for far too long as there are growing speculations among the fans of whether they will be able to see the CSK legend even once in action this year.

Kasi Viswanathan confirms Dhoni's ticket

As per a report in Cricbuzz, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the team management has booked Dhoni's ticket in a commercial flight for Lucknow, where the five-time champions will face LSG on Friday, May 15.

The 44-year-old has not played a single game this season and has travelled to the away fixtures only twice - once in Hyderabad and the other in Mumbai. Apart from this, he has also missed CSK's home games at the Chepauk.

Dhoni's return delayed

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had said in late April that Dhoni suffered a setback in his comeback bid. Speaking in the post-match press conference after CSK's loss to the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Fleming revealed that Dhoni has tweaked his calf again in his 'understanding'. "He's pretty keen," Fleming said on Dhoni wanting to return.

Suspense on Hardik continues

The suspense on Hardik Pandya continues as the Mumbai Indians skipper has reportedly not travelled with the team to Dharamsala for the upcoming fixture against the Punjab Kings. He wasn't with the group that reached Dharamsala on Monday afternoon.

However, just like he arrived for the RCB game in Raipur later, Hardik could join the squad again. As per Cricbuzz, the MI support staff is assessing Hardik's injury in Mumbai. He had suffered a back spasm and missed the last two matches.

Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav has also not travelled with the MI squad but is expected to be with the squad later. He is not there currently due to personal reasons, as he has been blessed with a baby recently. SKY joined the MI squad late during their Raipur game, and the same is set to be the case this time around too.

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