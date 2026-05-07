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Hardik Pandya fitness update: Will MI captain play vs RCB in Raipur? All-rounder set to join squad soon

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Hardik Pandya is set to join the Mumbai Indians squad in Raipur ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against RCB, with his availability still uncertain due to back spasms. The medical team will assess his fitness after nets on May 8 before making a final decision.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Image Source : BCCI
Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is set to link up with the squad on Thursday for their next IPL 2026 fixture in Raipur. The all-rounder was ruled out of Mumbai’s previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, owing to back spasms and was expected to miss the upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well. However, he is reported to have recovered well, but it is still unclear whether Pandya will play the high-voltage clash. 

As per reports, he is now scheduled to travel with a group of Mumbai Indians players who are yet to depart for Raipur. The team will then move into a full training routine at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, where preparations for the match will intensify. In the meantime, the decision about Hardik’s participation solely lies with MI’s medical team.

"It is up to Nitin Patel and the medical team," said a Mumbai Indians source. Pandya will train in the nets on Friday (May 8), following which the medical team will take a call on his availability. There is certainly a sense of disappointment over the team's performance within the camp, but any decisions on possible changes will be taken only after the season. "There will be no decision on any changes in the middle of the season," a source told Cricbuzz.

Suryakumar Yadav’s availability is not yet certain

Meanwhile, the attention within the camp has not been limited to Pandya alone. Suryakumar Yadav’s availability remains uncertain after the recent arrival of his baby daughter. The India international had stepped into a leadership role in Pandya’s absence during the May 4 fixture, but his involvement in the upcoming game will depend on his personal readiness. Currently, the team management hasn’t shared any updates. 

MI are also not considering any major workload management for Jasprit Bumrah despite outside suggestions that the pace spearhead could be rested given the team’s position in the tournament. Internal discussions, however, indicate a continued preference for fielding the strongest possible playing group in the remaining matches.

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Cricket Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Suryakumar Yadav
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