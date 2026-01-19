Prateek Yadav, Mulayam's son, announces divorce from wife Aparna Yadav; calls her 'selfish' in Instagram post Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced that he is divorcing his wife Aparna Yadav, accusing her of being selfish and damaging his family. He made the declaration through a dramatic Instagram post that quickly went viral.

Lucknow:

In a surprising development, Samajwadi Party leader late Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Prateek Yadav, has announced that he will divorce his wife and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav. The announcement was made through a post on his official Instagram account, triggering wide discussions across social media platforms. Prateek Yadav shared a strongly worded message, accusing Aparna Yadav of being selfish and responsible for disrupting his family life.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek's Instagram post read.

When did Prateek and Aparna marry?

Prateek and Aparna got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012 in what was considered one of Uttar Pradesh's most high-profile weddings. Several prominent personalities attended, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Ambani. According to media reports, their relationship began in 2001 when Prateek expressed his feelings for Aparna after getting her email ID at a birthday party. The two were in a relationship for ten years before getting married and had known each other since their school days.

Who is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she left the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, she contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She was again seeking a ticket in 2022 but joined the BJP before the polls. After a long wait, she was appointed Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Commission in September 2024.