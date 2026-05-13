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Haryana Municipal Election Results LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Bamaniya wins from Sonipat

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Haryana Municipal Elections LIVE: BJP candidate Akshita Saini leads ahead of Independent candidate Sonia Rani Ambala Municpal corporation. The counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Elections started at 8 am amid tight security.

Haryana Municipal Elections LIVE Updates
Haryana Municipal Elections LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

BJP candidate Akshita Saini leads ahead of Independent candidate Sonia Rani Ambala Municpal corporation. The counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Elections started at 8 am amid tight security. The elections and bypolls for Haryana Municipal concluded peacefully on Sunday with an overall voter turnout of 54.5% recorded across the state. As per the updates from the EC, the polling was conducted for the Municipal Corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, the Municipal Council of Rewari, and the Municipal Committees of Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana. Apart from this, byelections for several wards in different urban local body areas were also held successfully. The EC said that out of a total of 8,73,177 voters, around 4,75,948 exercised their franchise in the elections.

Along with this, general and byelections under the Panchayati Raj Institutions were conducted in various districts for the posts of Zila Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, Sarpanches and Panches. Among all civic bodies, Rohtak recorded the highest turnout of 79.2%. Out of 15,624 voters, nearly 12,372 exercised their franchise. Hisar followed with 75.5% polling in the election for the chairperson and ward members of the Uklana Municipal Committee. Out of 15,507 voters, 11,744 cast their votes. Rewari registered a voter turnout of 66.1%, with 92,783 votes polled out of 1,40,333 eligible voters.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Sonipat​ Municipal Corporation election results

Live updates :Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026

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  • 9:27 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonipat: Congress candidate Jaykuwar Khatri wins from Ward No. 1

    BJP suffers its first defeat in the Sonipat Municipal Body elections as Congress candidate Jaykuwar Khatri wins from Ward No. 1. Congress candidate Jaykuwar Khatri secured 3,240 votes. BJP candidate Hariprakash Saini received 2,970 votes. Congress candidate Jaykuwar Khatri won by a margin of 270 votes.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonipat Municipal Election Result: BJP's Mukesh Bamaniya wins from Ward No. 2

    BJP Secures Its First Victory in Sonipat Civic Body Elections. BJP's Mukesh Bamaniya Wins from Ward No. 2. The BJP candidate received 3,405 votes. Independent candidate Surender Niyar received 1,872 votes. The BJP candidate won by a margin of 1,533 votes.

     

  • 9:20 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP candidate Akshita Saini leads in Ambala

    BJP candidate Akshita Saini leads ahead of Independent candidate Sonia Rani Ambala Municipal corporation.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results: 777 candidates in fray for top civic posts

    As the counting of votes underway, the fate of 777 candidates, including 28 mayoral aspirants, is being decided in Haryana’s seven municipal bodies. The election this time witnessed varying turnout across regions, with Rohtak leading at 79.2% while Sonipat and Panchkula recorded relatively lower participation. Counting of votes is being conducted under strict Election Commission supervision.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes underway in civic bodies

    The counting of votes for Haryana’s municipal elections and bypolls is underway across seven urban local bodies, including Ambala, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rewari, Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana. The votes are being counted to decide the fate of 777 candidates. The process is being conducted under strict Election Commission supervision with CCTV surveillance and heavy police deployment to ensure transparent counting process.

     

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2020

    In 2020, the BJP got the Rewari civic body chief’s post, while an independent backed by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda triumphed in Sampla. However, the JJP suffered setbacks in Uklana and Dharuhera.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in 2020 Haryana Municipal Elections

    The last municipal elections were held in December 2020, when the BJP and JJP fought together but faced mixed results. While Congress won the Sonipat mayoral seat, BJP managed a narrow victory in Panchkula. Ambala Mayoral seat went to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (JCP), led by former minister Venod Sharma.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Panchkula Municipal Election Results: Counting of votes in 21 rounds

    EC officials said the counting of votes will be conducted in 21 rounds for Panchkula Municipal Elections.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Full list of candidates in Panchkula Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

    Full list of candidates in Panchkula Municipal Corporation Clections 2026

    Ward Candidate Party
    1 Payal Sodhi INC
    1 Amrit Kaur AAP
    1 Paramjeet Kaur BJP
    2 Jaya Chanana IND
    2 Charu Chawla INC
    2 Paramjeet Kaur BJP
    3 Rajnish Singla INC
    3 Benu Rao IND
    3 Suresh Kumar Verma BJP
    4 Rajiv Chaudhary INC
    4 Bharat Hiteshi BJP
    5 Vijay Kumar Sharma INC
    5 Jai Kumar Kaushik BJP
    5 Vishal AAP
    5 Tarun Sahni INLD
    6 Parveen Kumar Goel IND
    6 Darshan Lal INC
    6 Parth Gupta BJP
    6 Gagan Chawla AAP
    7 Bhanu Partap IND
    7 Pankaj INC
    7 Prem Kumar IND
    7 Jyoti Parsad BJP
    7 Rakesh Malik AAP
    7 Gurdish INLD
    7 Deepak Chawriya IND
    8 Sunny IND
    8 Rajiv Kumar IND
    8 Usha Rani INC
    8 Pardeep Tiwari IND
    8 Raj Kumar Jain BJP
    8 Vinod Kumar AAP
    8 Harinder INLD
    9 Surinder Singh INC
    9 Harendra Malik BJP
    9 Mamta Ravi Kant Swami IND
    9 Dinesh Dhanda AAP
    9 Naval Kishor Jaiswal INLD
    9 Sukhbir Singh IND
    10 Rajesh Kumar IND
    10 Shekhar BJP
    10 Baljit Singh INC
    10 Dhananjay Kumar Gupta IND
    10 Ankush Kumar INLD
    10 Manjesh AAP
    10 Kartik Kaushal IND
    10 Saurav Chaudhary IND
    11 Anju INC
    11 Anuradha Puri BJP
    12 Omwati Punia IND
    12 Jagjit Kumar Soi INC
    12 Rakesh Kumar BJP
    12 Sanjeev Kumar AAP
    13 Akshay Chaudhary INC
    13 Deepak Garg BJP
    13 Vishal Bhardwaj AAP
    14 Rakesh Goyal BJP
    14 Sumit Kumar AAP
    14 Piyush Gautam INC
    15 Rajinder Kaur IND
    15 Saraswati Devi INC
    15 Priyanka BJP
    15 Ritu IND
    15 Pinki AAP
    15 Monika IND
    16 Ritu Parmar IND
    16 Sunita INC
    16 Roshni Devi AAP
    16 Jatinder Kuar IND
    16 Naina IND
    16 Sunita Devi IND
    16 Nirmala Devi BJP
    17 Sudesh Kumar BJP
    17 Mukesh Kumar INC
    17 Ashok Kumar IND
    17 Ashok Kumar AAP
    17 Ashish Kumar Ranga INLD
    18 Pooja Rani BJP
    18 Amandeep Kaur INC
    19 Nazma INC
    19 Manisha Rani BJP
    19 Rajbinder Kaur IND
    20 Sachin Gupta IND
    20 Vikas Kumar INC
    20 Rohit Choudhary IND
    20 Gautam Singh BJP
    20 Gurdas Singh Baihar INLD
  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonipat Municipal Election Results: Full list of nine Mayor candidates:

    Anand Kumar -- INLD

    Kamal Diwan -- Congress

    Rajeev Jain -- BJP

    Anal Singhal -- Independent

    Dr Kamlesh Kumar Saini -- Independent

    Chand Ram -- Independent

    Ramesh Kumar Khatri Lambardar -- Independent

    Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala -- Independent

    Hawa Singh -- Independent

     

  • 8:10 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026: Check key candidates in Sonipat

    Rajiv Jain is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Sonipat mayor post, while Kamal Diwan is the Congress candidate for the same post.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    By-elections held for following municipal committees

    By-elections for specific vacant wards were held in the following municipal committees:

    Ward No. 8: Taraori (Karnal)

    Ward No. 9: Sadhaura (Yamuna Nagar)

    Ward No. 11: Rajound (Kaithal)

    Ward No. 13: Jhajjar

    Ward No. 14: Kaniana (Mahendergarh)

    Ward No. 17: Tohana (Fatehabad)

  • 7:57 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about three municipal committees

    The three municipal committees in Haryana that went to polls include Dharuhera (District: Rewari) , Sampla (District: Rohtak) and Uklana (District: Hisar).

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP vs Congress in Sonepat and Rewari

    The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Sonepat and Rewari, In Sonepat, the fight was between BJP’s Rajiv Jain and Congress candidate Kamal Diwan. In Uklana, BJP’s Nikita Goel was facing a strong challenge from Independent Rima Soni.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in last Ambala elections?

    In the 2020 Ambala Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, while the Haryana Jan Chetna Party won seven seats. Congress secured three seats, and two Independent candidates were elected as corporators in the Municipal Corporation.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Rewari municipal council record 64.8% polling

    As per the date from the EC, the municipal committee of Sampla recorded the highest turnout at 79.2%, followed by Uklana with 75.7%, and Dharuhera at 72.4%. Rewari municipal council recorded around 64.8% polling.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Fate of 98 candidates, including nine mayoral aspirants, sealed in EVMs

    The fate of 98 candidates, including nine mayoral aspirants and 89 councillor candidates, has now been sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). By-elections were held for one ward each in the municipal councils and municipal committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Taraori, Kanina and Sadhaura.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonepat records lowest turnout of 48%

    Out of the three municipal corporations (MCs) that went into polls, Sonepat recorded the lowest turnout of 48%. Ambala and Panchkula recorded voter turnouts of 54.3% and 53.4%, respectively. Polling for election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak district), Dharuhera (Rewari district), and Uklana (Hisar district) took place on Sunday.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026: BJP fields Rajiv Jain for mayor's post in Panchkula

    For the mayor's post in Sonipat, the BJP has fielded Rajiv Jain, while Kamal Diwan is the Congress nominee. A total of 2.96 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise for the 22 wards in Sonipat.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026: BJP fields Shyamlal Bansal for mayor's post in Panchkula

    In Panchkula, BJP's Shyamlal Bansal and Sudha Bhardwaj of the Congress are contesting for the mayor's post, along with AAP's Rajesh Kumar, and Manoj Agarwal of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Polling was held for 20 wards in Panchkula with 2.07 lakh eligible voters.

     

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP fields Akshita Saini for mayor's post in Ambala

    For the mayor's post in Ambala, the BJP has fielded Akshita Saini, the Congress nominee is Kulwinder Kaur, while Sonia Rani is contesting as an Independent candidate. The 20 wards that went to the polls in Ambala comprised 1.98 lakh voters.

     

  • 7:37 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results: 4.75 lakh exercised their franchise

    Out of the total 8.73 lakh eligible voters for the local bodies, 4.75 lakh exercised their franchise, SEC data showed. A total of 817 polling booths were set up for the elections, in which the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are the main contestants.

     

  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results LIVE: Check voter turnout in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat

    Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat recorded a voter turnout of 54.4 per cent, 52.7 per cent and 47.9 per cent, respectively, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) portal. In Hisar, Rewari and Rohtak, the turnout was 75.7 per cent, 66.1 per cent and 79.2 per cent, respectively.

     

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Polling for election of mayor and ward councillors held on Sunday

    Polling for the election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak district, Dharuhera in Rewari district, and Uklana in Hisar district took place on Sunday. In addition, by-elections were held for one ward each in the municipal councils and municipal committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Taraori, Kanina and Sadhaura.

     

  • 7:29 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Haryana Municipal Election Results: Counting of votes to start at 8 am

    The counting for votes for local body elections in Haryana, including in the municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, will start at 8 am. The municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat recorded a voter turnout of 54. 5 per cent on Sunday, EC officials said.

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