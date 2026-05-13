Haryana Municipal Election Results LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Bamaniya wins from Sonipat

Chandigarh:

BJP candidate Akshita Saini leads ahead of Independent candidate Sonia Rani Ambala Municpal corporation. The counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Elections started at 8 am amid tight security. The elections and bypolls for Haryana Municipal concluded peacefully on Sunday with an overall voter turnout of 54.5% recorded across the state. As per the updates from the EC, the polling was conducted for the Municipal Corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, the Municipal Council of Rewari, and the Municipal Committees of Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana. Apart from this, byelections for several wards in different urban local body areas were also held successfully. The EC said that out of a total of 8,73,177 voters, around 4,75,948 exercised their franchise in the elections.

Along with this, general and byelections under the Panchayati Raj Institutions were conducted in various districts for the posts of Zila Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, Sarpanches and Panches. Among all civic bodies, Rohtak recorded the highest turnout of 79.2%. Out of 15,624 voters, nearly 12,372 exercised their franchise. Hisar followed with 75.5% polling in the election for the chairperson and ward members of the Uklana Municipal Committee. Out of 15,507 voters, 11,744 cast their votes. Rewari registered a voter turnout of 66.1%, with 92,783 votes polled out of 1,40,333 eligible voters.