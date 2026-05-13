Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Akshita Saini takes early lead

Ambala:

The counting of votes for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections in Haryana began on Wednesday (May 13), with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress locked in a direct contest. The BJP has fielded Akshita Saini for the post, while the Congress candidate is Kulwinder Kaur. Sonia Chaudhary is an Independent candidate.

Polling for the election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak district, Dharuhera in Rewari district, and Uklana in Hisar district took place on May 10.

According to the State Election Commission portal, Ambala recorded a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent.

The mayoral post in Ambala is reserved for BC-B (Women). Out of the 20 wards, two are reserved for Scheduled Castes, one for Scheduled Castes (Women), one for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), one for BC-B (Women), four for women, and ten are unreserved.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Ambala Municipal Corporation election results.