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Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Akshita Saini takes early lead

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: For the mayor's post in Ambala, the BJP has fielded Akshita Saini, the Congress nominee is Kulwinder Kaur, while Sonia Rani is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Ambala:

The counting of votes for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections in Haryana began on Wednesday (May 13), with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress locked in a direct contest. The BJP has fielded Akshita Saini for the post, while the Congress candidate is Kulwinder Kaur. Sonia Chaudhary is an Independent candidate.

Polling for the election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak district, Dharuhera in Rewari district, and Uklana in Hisar district took place on May 10.

According to the State Election Commission portal, Ambala recorded a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent.

The mayoral post in Ambala is reserved for BC-B (Women). Out of the 20 wards, two are reserved for Scheduled Castes, one for Scheduled Castes (Women), one for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), one for BC-B (Women), four for women, and ten are unreserved.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Ambala Municipal Corporation election results.

Live updates :Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 9:25 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ambala election results

    • Vishal Rana wins Ward 1 by a margin of 72 votes.
    • BJP candidate Barkha Sahota wins Ward 2.
    • BJP candidate Manish Anand secures a victory in Ward 3.

     

  • 9:19 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP's Akshita Saini takes early lead

    BJP's Akshita Saini is leading against Congress leader Sonia Rani. 

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vote counting begins

    The counting of votes for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections in Haryana began on Wednesday (May 13).

  • 7:57 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ward 1 recorded highest turnout

    The elections were conducted across 191 polling booths. Booth No. 2 at Government High School, Manakpur in Ward 1 recorded the highest voter turnout at 89.89 per cent, while Booth No. 108 at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Police Line in Ward 12 registered the lowest turnout at 32.57 per cent.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    54.8% turnout in Haryana local body polls

    The overall voter turnout across Haryana local body elections was 54.8%, with 4,78,068 votes cast across three Municipal Corporations, three Municipal Committees, and one Municipal Council.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in last elections?

    In the 2020 Ambala Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, while the Haryana Jan Chetna Party won seven seats. Congress secured three seats, and two Independent candidates were elected as corporators in the Municipal Corporation.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    20 wards in Ambala Municipal Council

    The Ambala Municipal Corporation consists of 20 wards with an estimated total population of 2,71,068. 

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    54.3% voter turnout

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) portal, Ambala recorded a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent. The 20 wards that went to the polls in Ambala comprised 1.98 lakh voters.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP vs Congress

    The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are the main contestants. For the mayor's post in Ambala, the BJP has fielded Akshita Saini, the Congress nominee is Kulwinder Kaur, while Sonia Chaudhary is contesting as an Independent candidate.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    1,98,224 voters exercised franchise

    A total of 1,98,224 voters exercised their franchise at 191 polling stations, including 1,02,654 male voters, 95,550 female voters and 20 voters from other categories. Extensive arrangements were made at polling stations to ensure smooth voting, including help desks, drinking water, toilets and clear signage. Special facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs and separate queues were also arranged for differently-abled voters, senior citizens, women and unwell voters.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling held on May 10

    Polling for the election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak district, Dharuhera in Rewari district, and Uklana in Hisar district took place on May 10.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mayor's post reserved for Women

    There are 20 wards of Ambala Municipal Corporation. The Mayor's post is reserved for BC-B (Women). Out of the total wards, 2 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 1 for Scheduled Castes (Women), 1 for BC-A, 1 for BC-A (Women), 1 for BC-B (Women), 4 for Women, and 10 are unreserved.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 8 am on Wednesday (May 13).

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana
Haryana Local Body Polls Ambala Municipal Corporation Polls Election Results Vote Counting Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results
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