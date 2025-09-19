BSNL SIM Home Delivery: Order online, complete KYC at your doorstep BSNL has simplified the process of getting a new SIM with home delivery and doorstep KYC. Customers can book their SIM online, choose plans, and activate the service without visiting a store.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering SIM card home delivery service for its customers all across the country for new and existing users. This makes it easier for people to get a BSNL SIM without visiting the store. With just a few clicks, you can order your SIM online and have it delivered to your doorstep.

Benefits of BSNL SIM home delivery

Convenience: You do not need to visit the BSNL store.

Quick KYC: Digital verification at your home.

Wide plans: Choose from prepaid and postpaid options.

Doorstep service: SIM delivered within a few days.

How to order a BSNL SIM online

Follow these simple steps to order your BSNL SIM for home delivery:

Step 1: Visit the BSNL Official Website

Go to the BSNL official portal (bsnl.co.in) or search “BSNL SIM home delivery” on Google.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Fill in your name, address, and mobile number. This ensures the SIM is delivered to the correct location.

Step 3: Choose Your Plan

Select a prepaid or postpaid plan based on your needs. BSNL offers affordable data and calling packs.

Step 4: Book the SIM

Submit your request and confirm your booking. You will get a confirmation SMS or email with order details.

Step 5: KYC at Doorstep

When the delivery executive arrives, keep your Aadhaar card or ID proof ready for instant KYC verification.

Step 6: Get Your SIM Activated

After successful verification, your new BSNL SIM will be activated within a few hours.

BSNL SIM availability and offers

The BSNL 4G SIM is available in most Indian cities. Customers can also enjoy:

Free SIM offers under select promotional campaigns.

Affordable recharge plans starting from Rs 107.

Unlimited data and calling bundles.

Why choose BSNL SIM home delivery?

BSNL is one of the most used telecom service providers in India, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. With home delivery of SIM cards, the company is certainly making it easy for users to stay connected without any hassle.