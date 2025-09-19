Google Chrome gets 10 new AI features: Gemini integration, safer browsing, smarter search Google turned Chrome into a smarter, safer AI-powered browser with 10 new features, including Gemini integration, AI omnibox, recall tool, and enhanced online security. Gemini is set to handle complex tasks and integrate across Google apps.

New Delhi:

Google has recently announced its biggest-ever upgrade for its Chrome browser, and the tech giant is rolling out 10 new AI features, which will also include Gemini integration, AI browsing assistance, and enhanced online safety protections. The update will first launch in the US market in English and will further expand to other countries and languages in the coming months (timeline unspecified).

Major update: Gemini comes to Chrome

Google is bringing Gemini AI to Chrome for Mac and Windows desktop users. With this addition, users will now be able to ask Gemini to explain or summarise webpages, analyse multiple tabs, create Nano Banana images, and even help with research for students and young professionals. In the coming weeks, Gemini will further integrate with Google Workspace apps like YouTube, Calendar and Maps- making multitasking easier without switching tabs.

Smarter browsing with agentic capabilities

A major addition will be Gemini’s agentic features, which allow it to perform tasks such as booking appointments or placing grocery orders on behalf of users. Google assures that users will remain in control and can stop the assistant at any point.

AI-powered omnibox and recall feature

Chrome is upgrading its omnibox (address bar) with a new AI Mode. In this, users will be able to type complex or multi-part queries directly and get contextual AI overviews in a side panel. Another useful feature is the Recall option, which lets users find websites they visited earlier using prompts like, “What was the website with the walnut desk I saw last week?”

Safer online experience with Gemini Nano

On the security side, Gemini Nano will strengthen Safe Browsing, protecting users from scam attempts such as fake viruses and giveaway alerts. Chrome will also use AI to filter spammy notifications and manage site permission requests more effectively. Google revealed that Chrome on Android already blocks around 3 billion unwanted notifications daily using AI.