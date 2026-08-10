Karan Johar recalls audience reactions, controversies, lessons from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on 20th anniversary

New Delhi:

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Karan Johar shared a special post on Instagram, reflecting on some of the unusual encounters and realisations he had because of the film.

The filmmaker wrote, 'On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna…penning down some unique encounters & realisations I had, thanks to this film!'

Karan Johar's special post

In the first part of his post, Johar recalled attending a paid preview of the film at a cinema before its release. He described sitting behind a traditionally dressed middle-aged couple who appeared increasingly uncomfortable during the scene in which Dev and Maya give in to their feelings for each other.

When the woman reacted with shock, her husband reportedly tried to reassure her that what they were watching was a dream sequence. After realising that it was not, he became angry and suggested that they leave the cinema. The couple eventually walked out, leaving Johar feeling disheartened.

Karan Johar recalls an angry audience member

Johar also remembered meeting a woman and her crying daughter after stepping out of the cinema. Believing that the woman might have been moved by the film, he was surprised when she asked him, 'Are you Karan Johar!!!?'

After he confirmed his identity, she told him that she had taken her daughter to watch what she expected to be a happy film featuring songs, dances and family values because it was a Karan Johar movie. Instead, she had watched Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on the day she got divorced.

She told him, 'THE DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you.' Johar recalled being worried that she might hit him and said he quickly moved away, only to encounter more angry faces.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna divided audiences

The filmmaker said the film received hugely polarising reviews and audience reactions after its release. While some viewers called it brave and among his best work, others criticised what they saw as its departure from 'sanskaari' values.

Johar recalled another encounter at an airport lounge several weeks later. A woman told him that she had loved the film but had lied to her husband and told him that she hated it.

When he asked her why, she explained that if she admitted she loved the film, her husband would have asked what exactly she liked about it. For her, pretending to dislike it was simply easier.

Karan Johar admits Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna had flaws

Johar also acknowledged the shortcomings of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He admitted that the film was 'over bloated in scale' and featured several opulent, and in his view some unnecessary, songs.

However, he maintained that he always believed the film had its heart in the right place. According to Johar, the story touched a raw nerve because it addressed a reality that society often prefers to avoid discussing openly.

He clarified that the film was never intended to endorse infidelity. Instead, he wanted to explore how stepping outside the boundaries of a marriage in search of love or desire could have devastating consequences for a relationship and a family.

Karan Johar says audiences understand the film differently today

Two decades after its release, Johar said he continues to meet people who tell him they could not relate to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna when they first watched it but understand it better now.

He reflected that every story and circumstance is different, and that films are ultimately meant to make audiences think or relate to what they see on screen. He said KANK may have been a film viewers loved or hated, but it certainly did not leave them indifferent.

Johar also questioned whether people should look at complicated relationships through a grey lens instead of expecting black-and-white answers to every emotional problem.

He ended the post by expressing gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, saying he would remain indebted to them for their passion and compassion.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, was released in 2006 and is mark its 20th anniversary in 2026.

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