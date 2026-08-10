New Delhi:

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch this year with many higher-end features, along with a price tag. As per the leaks, fresh details from luxury smartphone maker Caviar have added more fuel to the rumours. The company has published information about a purported premium foldable phone that reveals several ambitious specifications, including a large battery, powerful processor and cameras that could enable an uninterrupted folding display.

However, it is important to note that Apple has not yet stated anything related to the specifications, but if we believe Caviar’s information as unverified, the device may set the foldable market into new records with better and more appealing looks. Also, the camera is could be a major upgrade too, as fans speculate.

Hardware of the upcoming iPhone fold

Caviar stated that the foldable iPhone will come loaded with Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM. That’s a pretty serious upgrade and puts it in the same league as high-end tablets. The company even suggests the phone could function more like an iPad, pushing beyond what you’d expect from a regular iPhone. Though Apple has not stated anything about this chip, there is zero confirmation related to the foldable iPhone project even being underway.

Cameras of iPhone fold

As per Caviar, the upcoming device might come with dual 48-megapixel lenses on the back, ready to shoot spatial photos and videos. On the front, the camera would hide under the display and clock in at 24 megapixels, leaving that foldable screen completely uninterrupted – without a notch, no punch-hole and just pure display.

If that is true, it would mark a big shift from Apple’s standard Face ID setup.

Battery of iPhone Fold

Caviar claims that Apple will squeeze in a 5,800 mAh battery—possibly the biggest ever in an iPhone- despite keeping the handset’s design slim and compact. If a foldable display and multitasking are in the cards, a battery like that is not just welcome; rather, it is required.

Now, take all this with a healthy dose of scepticism. Caviar are famous for ultra-luxury custom phones, and their info sometimes sounds too good to be true. They are not Apple, and none of these specs is official. For now, the foldable iPhone lives firmly in rumour territory. Even so, these details hint at where Apple might go, possibly aiming for a 2026 launch. Tech rumours aside, it’s clear people are hungry for Apple to finally join the foldable phone race.

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