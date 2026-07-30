Thinking of buying an iPhone? Here are 5 security features that make it stand out

New Delhi:

Thinking about getting an iPhone because of its premium feel? Then this article is to give you more insights. Let us tell you something that usually gets less attention: Security. Most people focus on the camera, battery, speed, or how long their phone will get updates. That stuff matters, sure, but Apple’s put a tonne of work into making iPhones tough to break into and good at protecting your privacy.

These days, your phone has everything – your banking apps, your passwords, work emails, personal photos, you name it. With cyberattacks and data leaks all over the place, it’s smart to care about security before picking out your next phone.

If you are weighing a switch to iPhone or just want to know what makes Apple’s approach different, especially for folks in India, check out these five security features that stand out:

1. Face ID: It’s more than an unlock trick

Face ID is not just a fancy way to unlock your phone—it’s way more advanced than most face unlock options out there. Apple’s TrueDepth camera builds a 3D map of your face instead of just snapping a photo, making it a lot harder for anyone to fool.

But it’s not just about unlocking. You use Face ID to log in to banking apps, buy stuff from the App Store, or auto-fill passwords—no PINs to remember or type. Face ID also adapts as your face changes, like if you start wearing glasses or grow a beard. That means you stay secure without a hassle.

2. Stolen device protection: Stops thieves in their tracks

Phone theft happens everywhere, and it is a real headache. Apple rolled out Stolen Device Protection to make things tough for anyone who nabs your phone. If someone grabs your unlocked iPhone, they cannot just make big changes using your passcode-sensitive stuff like changing your Apple ID or turning off Find My needs your face (or fingerprint) to go through.

Sometimes, Apple adds a built-in delay before these settings can be changed. That buys you time to find your phone or lock things down.

3. Find My: Lost It? Track It

Losing your phone is the worst, but the Find My feature makes finding it way less stressful. You can see your phone’s location on a map, make it ring if it’s nearby, lock it, or wipe all your personal info if you need to.

Even better, with newer iPhones, the device can sometimes broadcast its location—even if it’s offline or switched off—thanks to Apple’s secure Find My network. So your chances of finding it go way up.

4. App Privacy Controls: You Make the Call

Apple puts a giant spotlight on privacy controls. Anytime an app wants to use your camera, mic, contacts, photos, or location, iOS asks you if you’re okay with it. You get to decide if it gets in, and for how long.

You also get clear tools—like App Privacy Reports, Mail Privacy Protection, and Tracking Transparency—to see what apps are doing with your data and block them from tracking you across other apps. If you love trying out different apps, these privacy features are especially helpful.

5. Emergency SOS: Help when you need it most

Emergency SOS is one of those things you hope you never need, but when you do, it’s a lifesaver. You just press a button combo and your iPhone calls emergency services and messages your chosen contacts with your live location.

Newer iPhones step it up with things like Crash Detection and, in some regions, Emergency SOS via Satellite. So even if you’re far from mobile service, you can still get help. The satellite feature isn’t in India yet, but it shows where Apple’s headed with safety.

Why should Indian users consider iPhones?

Phones are not just about calls or WhatsApp anymore. In India, people use their smartphones for almost everything to run their day – from payments and banking to even ID checks.

So security is not just nice to have; rather, it is crucial. In case you lose your handset or someone manages to steal it, there are features which will help you to protect your personal details – which could make a huge difference.

So, in case you are thinking of switching or getting your first iPhone, then do not just look at the camera or processor, but consider security as a big part of what makes the iPhone experience better.

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