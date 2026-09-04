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ISRO GSLV-F17 launch LIVE: EOS-05 Mission updates, liftoff countdown and latest developments

Written BySaumya Nigam  Edited BySaumya Nigam  
Updated:

ISRO is launching the GSLV-F17 tonight at 2:55AM IST, carrying the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite, marking another important mission for India’s space programme. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with the mission aimed at placing EOS-05 into its intended orbit.

ISRO GSLV-F17
ISRO GSLV-F17 Image Source : ISRO GSLV-F17/YouTube
New Delhi:

ISRO’s GSLV-F17 is almost ready to launch, with the EOS-05 Earth Observation Satellite on board. The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:55 AM IST on September 4 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. For India’s Earth observation efforts, this is a pretty big milestone. EOS-05 is designed to send back frequent, wide-area images from geosynchronous orbit—so the country gets a much better view of what’s happening below.

The satellite will snap real-time images, which means it can help tackle disasters, support farmers, and keep an eye on the environment. It also gives India a stronger strategic advantage, which matters a lot these days. Here are the live update:

 

 

 

Live updates :ISRO GSLV-F17/ EOS-05 Mission: Live Updates

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  • 1:00 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

    GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the configuration of GSLV-F17 Payload Fairing is 4 m dia Ogive (composite) version.

     

  • 12:46 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    ISRO’s GSLV-F17 to lift off at 2:55AM IST

    ISRO’s GSLV-F17 is scheduled to lift off with the EOS-05 Earth Observation Satellite at 2:55 AM on September 4 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. For India’s Earth observation, this is considered to be a big milestone. 

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