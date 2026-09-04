ISRO GSLV-F17 launch LIVE: EOS-05 Mission updates, liftoff countdown and latest developments

New Delhi:

ISRO’s GSLV-F17 is almost ready to launch, with the EOS-05 Earth Observation Satellite on board. The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:55 AM IST on September 4 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. For India’s Earth observation efforts, this is a pretty big milestone. EOS-05 is designed to send back frequent, wide-area images from geosynchronous orbit—so the country gets a much better view of what’s happening below.

The satellite will snap real-time images, which means it can help tackle disasters, support farmers, and keep an eye on the environment. It also gives India a stronger strategic advantage, which matters a lot these days. Here are the live update: