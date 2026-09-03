Google Pics AI Image tool arrives with Nano Banana for image creation, editing and more: What it can do?

New Delhi:

Google Pics, a new AI-powered image creation tool, has been launched that plugs right into Google Workspace. It has been built on their Nano Banana model, which sounds quirky but actually handles image generation and editing pretty well. The idea is simple: instead of spending ages making visuals or hopping back and forth between apps, you type in a prompt, tweak your design as needed, and let the AI do the heavy lifting.

Google Pics offers AI image creation and editing

Google Pics works as its own app and also inside Workspace apps like Docs and Slides. Right now, it is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers, plus most business users on Workspace. If you need posters, social media graphics, presentations, or any sort of marketing image, you can whip them up without starting from scratch.

Whether you want to fix just one element or refine an entire layout, you will have control over everything.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PICS AI IMAGE TOOL)Google Pics AI Image tool

Google Pics integrated with Docs and Slides

One of the best parts is the tight integration with Docs and Slides. You can create, drop in, and edit your images right inside your documents and presentations, which beats downloading files or jumping between programs. This setup makes building visual-heavy presentations, reports, and marketing material a lot faster.

Google Drive integration coming soon

They are not stopping there, as Google Drive integration is coming soon. Pretty soon, users will be able to pull images straight from Drive into Google Pics, edit them on the fly, or build new designs with familiar assets. It keeps everything inside the Google ecosystem and saves a tonne of time.

Built on the Nano Banana AI model

Under the hood, Google Pics relies on the Nano Banana AI model—not just to generate images but to give users precise editing options. Google wants Pics to be more than just a clever image maker; it’s really about boosting productivity and making creative tasks less tedious.

Google Pics: Availability

Access is rolling out gradually. You can use Google Pics in the standalone app or inside Workspace. Docs and Slides are ready now; Drive will join in the coming weeks. With these additions, anyone who works with visuals as part of their daily workflow stands to benefit—from easy image creation to seamless editing and storage. It’s a solid step forward for creative work in the Google ecosystem.

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