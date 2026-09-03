Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj's record, becomes leading run-scorer in women's cricket history

Dubai:

Smriti Mandhana has etched her name into the record books by becoming the leading run-scorer in the history of women’s international cricket. She achieved the feat with a scintillating century during India’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The India opener stole the show in the middle as she scored 124 runs off 64 balls in the middle. With that, she moved past former captain Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 international runs. Mandhana’s latest outing took her career aggregate to 10,880, putting her at the top of the all-time list. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates currently occupies third place on the list with 10,740 runs.

Most runs in women's international cricket:

Player Runs Smriti Mandhana 10880 Mithali Raj 10868 Suzie Bates 10740 Charlotte Edwards 10273 Stefanie Tayloe 10007

Notably, she reached her century in style, smashing three consecutive sixes off Ruchitha Venkatesh soon after bringing up the milestone. Her innings eventually ended on the third ball of the final over when she was run out, but by then she had already powered India to 193 in the first innings.

More records for Smriti

The record adds another significant milestone to what has been a memorable international career for Mandhana. Earlier in the same innings, she also brought up her 18th international century, moving clear of former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who had 17 hundreds. She now also holds the record for the highest individual score in the women’s T20 Asia Cup. The Sangli-born broke Chamari Athapaththu’s record of unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024.

Highest individual score in women's T20 Asia Cup:

Player and opponent Runs Smriti Mandhana vs Hong Kong 124 Chamari Athapaththu vs Malaysia 120* Mithali Raj vs Malaysia 97* Harshitha Samarawickrama vs Thailand 81 Shafali Verma vs Nepal 81

Meanwhile, Smriti hit seven sixes during her stay on the crease against Hong Kong. With that, she broke Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in the format. She now has 95 sixes to her name in T20Is, while Harmanpreet has 89.

Most sixes for India in women's T20Is:

Player Sixes Smriti Mandhana 95 Harmanpreet Kaur 89 Shafali Verma 87 Richa Ghosh 46 Jemimah Rodrigues 28

Also Read:

KL Rahul, Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj to feature Duleep Trophy final; will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play?