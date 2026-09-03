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Centre forms 31-member JPC on FCRA Bill 2026, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal to lead the panel

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Published: ,Updated:

The Centre has formed a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed to head the panel, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

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New Delhi:

The Centre has constituted a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) to examine the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026. This marks the next step in the legislative scrutiny of the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Jaiswal will head the joint parliamentary panel. The committee has been tasked with examining the provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill and considering the proposed changes before the legislation moves ahead in Parliament.

This is breaking news. More details to be added. 

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