Centre forms 31-member JPC on FCRA Bill 2026, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal to lead the panel

New Delhi:

The Centre has constituted a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) to examine the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026. This marks the next step in the legislative scrutiny of the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Jaiswal will head the joint parliamentary panel. The committee has been tasked with examining the provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill and considering the proposed changes before the legislation moves ahead in Parliament.

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