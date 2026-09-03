WhatsApp Bill Payments feature launched in India: Pay electricity, gas, FASTag bills from app

New Delhi:

WhatsApp just rolled out a new Bill Payments feature in India, making it easier for people to pay utility and financial bills without leaving the app. Instead of jumping between different payment platforms, you can now pay for things like electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards, and even loan repayments—all right inside WhatsApp.

This service runs on Bharat Connect (which you might remember as the Bharat Bill Payment System) and plugs you into a network of over 22,700 billers across 30 categories. So, whether it’s the power company or your insurance provider, chances are you will find them here.

WhatsApp lets users pay electricity, gas and other bills

WhatsApp is releasing this feature gradually, so if you do not see it yet, then you might have to wait as it is coming to both Android and iOS in the next few weeks.

Paying is straightforward: just tap the rupee icon on your WhatsApp home screen, pick your bill type and provider, punch in your account details, then confirm and pay.

You can pay using UPI, debit cards, or credit cards. Once you’ve set up a biller, they stay right on your Payments Home screen for next time.

How to pay bills on WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you manage multiple accounts for the same biller. If you are handling bills for different homes or family members, you can track them all in one place.

The app highlights the bills you pay most often, but if you need something else, hit ‘See All’ to browse the full list of categories.

More than 20 bill categories available

By teaming up with Bharat Connect, WhatsApp plugs into a huge network of billers, so supporting all kinds of recurring payments isn’t a problem. WhatsApp wants to do more than just messaging in India. Over the past few years, they have added mobile recharges, metro ticketing in several cities, and even direct access to government services with chatbots.

WhatsApp takes on PhonePe and Google Pay

Now, with bill payments, WhatsApp steps deeper into the turf of big names like PhonePe and Google Pay, both of which also use Bharat Connect. The goal is to make WhatsApp an all-in-one app for daily life, where you can talk, pay, and get things done—without ever switching away.

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