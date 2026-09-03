JioPC now available to all users in India: Turn your old laptop into a Cloud PC without buying new hardware

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio just opened up its JioPC service across India, and honestly, it is a game changer for anyone stuck with slow, ageing laptops or desktops. You do not have to upgrade your hardware, and you are not limited by your broadband provider anymore. Anyone can jump in.

Instead of letting your old computer struggle through big tasks, JioPC pushes all the heavy computing up to the cloud. That means even a machine that’s three or four years old can handle everyday jobs and cloud apps like it’s brand new.

JioPC offers up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

There are 2 subscription plans in JioPC.

The standard JioPC plan packs 4 vCPU, 8GB RAM, and 500GB of cloud storage.

Prices are Rs 1,000 for two months, Rs 2,000 for 5-months, or Rs 4,000 for a full year (plus two extra months).

If you need more power, the JioPC Ultra bumps things up to 8 vCPU, 16GB RAM, and a whopping 1TB storage, starting at Rs 1,200 for two months and going up to Rs 5,000 for the full year plus bonus months.

No hardware upgrade required

Setup is super quick—you are up and running in less than 5-minutes.

No transferring files, no fiddling with hardware, just login through a supported web browser and your old laptop or desktop is now a cloud-powered PC.

JioPC can also turn your TV into a PC

And JioPC is not just for computers. If you have a Jio Set-Top Box, a keyboard, and a mouse, your TV can turn into a basic cloud PC. Surf the web, work on documents, or use online apps right from your TV screen.

JioPC has some limitations

There are a few catches, though. Your device’s hardware does not actually get upgraded, so you will need a solid internet connection and you cannot use JioPC offline. The service runs on Ubuntu/Linux with LibreOffice and browser-based tools; anyone using specialized Windows apps will likely face some limitations.

Still, for folks who mainly browse, write, join online classes, or work in the cloud, JioPC lets you stretch the life of your old computer—and saves you from shelling out for a new one.

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