Mivi One 5G launch date confirmed for September 24: Snapdragon chip, Flipkart sale and Camera design teased

New Delhi:

Mivi is about to enter India’s smartphone scene, and its first phone—the Mivi One 5G—is officially launching on September 24. They just teased a look at the back of the device, showing off a dual-camera setup with two big circular lenses arranged diagonally. There’s also a slim pill-shaped LED flash right beside them. The phone’s coming in green (at least that’s what the teaser shows), with a simple, rounded design on the back.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon confirmed

Inside, Mivi One will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chip. It is confirmed, but the company is keeping the exact chip model (and most details) under wraps for now. The One 5G will be made in Hyderabad, and Mivi wants to highlight its commitment to local manufacturing. As for actually buying one, the phone will be sold on Flipkart, but neither the launch price nor detailed availability has been announced yet.

Google partnership and software

Mivi also says they are working with Google on this, but they have not explained much about what the tech giant will bring to the table. What we do know is the software experience should be pretty clean, possibly close to stock Android, but that’s just hinted at for now.

Mivi One 5G: Expected price, availability and more

Rumour has it that the upcoming Mivi One 5G smartphone will land at around or under the Rs. 15,000 price tag. This will line the device up against a crowd of budget 5G contenders in India. It will be sold via Flipkart, a popular e-commerce aggregator. By the time of writing, only the details have come out, and further things like pricing and sale should land soon, as the launch date gets closer.

Mivi enters India's smartphone market with its first handset.

Until now, the company has focused on audio gear like earbuds, headphones, speakers, and the like. But now with the One 5G smartphone, Mivi is stepping into the smartphone market as part of a bigger tech push. Local assembly, Flipkart sales, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chip aim to make a splash in the affordable smartphone race in India.

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