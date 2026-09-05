Pakistan-based Lashkar commander killed in gunfight with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Budgam:

A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Jammu and Kashmir police in a post on X mentioned that the terrorist killed during Operation Ashdar was identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The encounter began when a joint team of security forces, consisting of Special Forces and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Who was Lashkar commander Yasir?

According to reports, Yasir was part of the Sulaiman Musa group of Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he separated from the group about a year ago and had been operating independently since then. Security agencies had been monitoring his activities and had been observing his movements in the Yusmarg area of Budgam for some time. Sources also stated that after separating from the group, Yasir had emerged as a key Lashkar operative in the area. His presence in the high altitude areas of Yusmarg prompted security forces to launch a search operation, which led to the encounter.

The latest encounter in Yusmarg comes as security forces are intensifying counter-terrorism operations across Jammu and Kashmir. Following Yasir's killing, agencies are now investigating his network, his links with other Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, and the scope of his activities in the area. Security agencies are also investigating whether Yasir played any role in planning, executing, or facilitating recent terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Know about Sulaiman Musa

Sulaiman Musa also known as Hashim Musa, was one of the masterminds of the 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A few months after the attack, Indian security forces killed Musa in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area of ​​Srinagar.

Similar incident: Terrorist killed in joint operation in J-K's Budgam

A terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday after an encounter broke out deep inside a forest area, officials said. The operation was launched after security forces received specific intelligence about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists in the area. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam.

According to officials, security forces had received information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam. Acting on the intelligence input, the security forces launched a search operation in the forested area. During the operation, troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged the suspected terrorists.

The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire between the two sides. During the firefight, one terrorist was neutralised, officials said. An AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the encounter site.

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